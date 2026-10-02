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Bắc Ninh breaks ground on expanded Việt-Hàn Industrial Park

October 02, 2026 - 14:53
Covering more than 147 hectares across Nếnh and Việt Yên wards, the project will develop and operate industrial infrastructure. It was selected as one of the projects to launch as part of activities celebrating Bắc Ninh's upcoming status as a centrally governed city.
Bắc Ninh provincial leaders present flowers to congratulate the investor of the expanded Việt-Hàn Industrial Park project. Photos courtesy of Bắc Ninh Province

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province and Fuji Phúc Long Development Co, Ltd on September 16 broke ground on the expanded Việt-Hàn Industrial Park, a project with an investment of more than VNĐ1.2 trillion (US$45.5 million).

Covering more than 147 hectares across Nếnh and Việt Yên wards, the project will develop and operate industrial infrastructure. It was selected as one of the projects to launch as part of activities celebrating Bắc Ninh's upcoming status as a centrally governed city.

The investor, Fuji Phúc Long Development Co, Ltd, has worked closely with relevant agencies to accelerate site clearance. Compensation has been paid for 95 per cent of the planned area.

The company aims to complete site clearance by the end of 2026 and speed up infrastructure construction, with the project expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

It is also stepping up investment promotion, prioritising advanced and high-tech industries while pursuing a green and clean industrial environment.

Mai Sơn, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh People’s Committee, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

In the first phase, covering 50 hectares, seven secondary investment projects were registered and have begun operations. Five are foreign-invested projects, while the other two are backed by domestic investors.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mai Sơn, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh People’s Committee, said three other industrial park infrastructure projects had also broken ground in the province as it prepared to officially become a centrally governed city on September 20, 2026.

He said the developments reflected the efforts of the entire political system in compensation and site clearance, as well as public support for the projects.

Delegates at the groundbreaking ceremony for the expanded Việt-Hàn Industrial Park.

Sơn praised the investor for completing investment documents and procedures and making the necessary preparations to ensure the project could begin on schedule. He also acknowledged the coordination and responsibility shown by provincial departments, agencies and local authorities.

Highlighting the province's investment priorities, he called for greater focus on projects with high technological content, technology transfer, added value and the potential to create skilled jobs for local workers.

The investor was urged to mobilise sufficient resources and ensure construction quality, progress and occupational safety. It must also comply with regulations and complete and operate the wastewater treatment system as soon as possible.

Industrial park operations, he stressed, must go hand in hand with social welfare and the well-being of local residents and workers.  — VNS

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