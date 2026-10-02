Book fair opens, bringing new perspective to readers

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Book Fair 2026 will open on the evening of October 2, offering readers a world of knowledge while bringing them closer to technology applications at the event's 11th edition.

Themed Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future, the fair is being held in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone opposite Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square along the street up to the Hàng Trống – Lê Thái Tổ intersection until October 4.

The annual fair is a cultural event to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day on October 10 and the 74th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Việt Nam’s Publishing, Printing, and Book Distribution Sector, also on October 10.

It aims to promote the historical, cultural and revolutionary traditions of the city and the nation, while fostering pride in Thăng Long-Hà Nội, a city of heroic spirit and a thousand years of civilisation.

The fair also aims to encourage and promote reading habits within the community, contributing to the development of a learning society and cultivating educated Hanoians. At the same time, it seeks to integrate reading culture with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while contributing to the development of the Capital's cultural industries.

This year's the fair features the participation of 31 reputable domestic publishers and distributors, offering a diverse range of titles to meet the learning, research and entertainment needs of a wide audience, alongside special promotional offers.

There will be two spaces for specialised books.

In the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Cultural Heritage space, visitors can explore publications from the Thăng Long: A Thousand Years of Culture and Temple of Literature: Imperial Academy digital book collections, discover materials about the Imperial Academy, Việt Nam’s first national institution of higher learning, and experience calligraphy and rubbings of patterns from doctoral steles.

In the Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future space, the organisers introduce e-reading platforms for tablets, smartphones and laptops.

Readers will have the opportunity to explore the Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Collection featuring publications on AI, big data, cybersecurity, Industry 4.0 and emerging technological fields.

As part of the fair, there will be cultural exchange events, panel discussions and new publication launches focusing on the history, culture, lifestyle and people of Hà Nội.

A discussion entitled Mơ Về Ánh Sáng Kinh Kỳ (Dreaming of the Light of the Imperial Capital) and the launch of the book Dấu Vân Tay Của Phố (Fingerprints of the Streets) by writer Nguyễn Trương Quý will be held on October 3.

Young readers will also be able to explore the city through the picture book My Hà Nội by author Phương Vũ, before a discussion titled 'Hà Nội: City, Face and People', on the works of writers Thạch Lam, Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Doãn Kế Thiện and Tô Hoài.

On October 4, a panel discussion will be held, drawing on the 10-year journey of the Hà Nội Urban Sketchers group and the book Flavours of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter: Sketches and Essays. Speakers will share ways to preserve the essence of the city through sketching, storytelling and cuisine.

They explore the dishes, artisans, street vendors, spaces and memories of the Old Quarter, contributing to the preservation of urban heritage and the city's way of life.

A book exchange and presentation on the theme The Next Day: Transitions, Changes and Moving Forward will be held. It is based on the book with the same title by Melinda French Gates, who, in a rare window into some of her life’s pivotal moments, draws from previously untold stories to offer a new perspective on encountering transitions. — VNS