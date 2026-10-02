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Vietnamese áo dài collection shines at UPITS 2026

October 02, 2026 - 13:36
The Sắc Việt (Vietnamese Colours) collection by designer Nguyễn Thị Đoan Trang has impressed visitors at the 2026 Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in India.

NEW DELHI — The Sắc Việt (Vietnamese Colours) collection by designer Nguyễn Thị Đoan Trang has impressed visitors at the 2026 Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in India.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trịnh Minh Mạnh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyễn Thị Đoan Trang (seventh, left) at the show.— VNA/VNS Photo 

Born and grown up in Huế, Trang views the áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) as more than a garment. Having accompanied Vietnamese women through historical ups and downs, áo dài has become a living heritage and a graceful yet proud symbol of Vietnamese women.

Inspired by this enduring beauty, Sắc Việt blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each áo dài is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Việt Nam's land and skies.

The collection stands out for its combination of modern techniques and traditional embroidery. Under the skilful hands of artisans, silk threads create multidimensional visual effects while preserving the depth and elegance of the traditional áo dài and adding a touch of luxury and sophistication.

Sắc Việt thus goes beyond fashion to convey cultural values.

At the vibrant exhibition, the áo dài flowed gracefully as Vietnamese and Indian models walked to music inspired by Vietnamese folk melodies. The designs retained an elegant, modest silhouette while subtly highlighting the natural beauty of women from both countries.

A highlight of the collection was the harmonious combination of the áo dài's soft, graceful silhouette with motifs reflecting Vietnamese national pride. The designs came alive before international audiences through the catwalk performances of Vietnamese and Indian models.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in India about bringing Sắc Việt to UPITS 2026, Trang expressed both honour and pride, as well as a strong sense of responsibility.

“Bringing the collection to Uttar Pradesh is more than a fashion show. It is a journey to take the exquisite beauty of Vietnamese culture to the international stage,” she said.

“To me, the áo dài is not simply a garment, but a symbol of national pride and the graceful beauty and soul of Vietnamese women,” Trang added, stressing that she hopes to help people discover their own beauty and confidence in the áo dài. — VNA/VNS

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