Siblings showcase artworks at Following Father’s Footsteps exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Born and grew up in the same artistic environment, artists Nguyễn Hồng Hưng, Mai Trang and Vân Thuyết bring distinct perspectives and styles to their interpretations of the world, showcased in an exhibition opened on October 2 in Hà Nội.

They are siblings in a family of seven children raised by painter Hồng Vân who widely known with his President Hồ Chí Minh portraits created during the 1970s. These historic artworks were imbued with a spirit of reverence, successfully capturing the simple, approachable, yet truly magnificent demeanor of the beloved President.

Entitled Following Father’s Footsteps, the exhibition features paintings using different materials such as oil painting, lacquer and acrylic along with wooden and bronze sculptural works.

Among artist Hưng's works are Tiên Dung-Chử Đồng Tử, Papaya Tree and Waiting for Good News which won national high prizes.

Hưng is a painter, sculptor, writer and lecturer. He taught Visual Principles in many colleges and universities in HCM City before he retired in 2017. His books Principles of Visual Design and Principles of Visual Composition were highly regarded in the art community.

"I actually didn't try to follow my father's footage but it was the art of sculpture chose me," Hưng told Việt Nam News.

“We have lived with and been exposed to art since we were children. Now, we pursue different approaches, but we are still on the same path in fine art. We contribute to the field through our own distinctive techniques and skills.

“Art is where I express my feelings. I create what I want and love, and I love everything I make. I have no specific message to convey through this exhibition; I simply want to share my emotions and love through my works. Luckily, people love my pieces, and I am happy about that,” he said.

Hưng added that he liked working with all kinds of materials, including ceramic, wood, bronze and even composite, as each had its own strengths in expressing a sculptor's ideas and feelings. As an artist with a diverse style, he never copied himself, making every work unique.

Sculptor Thuyết showcases 60 bronze sculptures, revolving around themes of romantic love, the human condition, and the yearning for life, with notable works such as Honeymoon Night, The Girl, Autumn Wind, and Love.

The 72-year-old was a violist before turning to wood carving. He won a top prize at an international painting competition in the US, and his works have been exhibited in China and Japan. He is also known as a poet, with poetry deeply imbued with philosophical and metaphysical qualities and a profound meditative resonance.

Trang is the youngest of the trio. She brought many paintings from Sweden to Hà Nội for this exhibition. Many of them are images of Hà Nội's Old Quarter, nature, people and women.

A self-taught painter, Trang lives and works in Örebro. She has held more than 20 exhibitions abroad, and some of her paintings are displayed in major galleries in Italy.

She was the very model in the famous portrait created in 1988 by renowned painter Bùi Xuân Phái. The painting was the very source of inspiration for many of her later works.

"The brothers are giants in the national fine-art community. Hưng has three works displayed at the Việt Nam Fine Art Museum while Thuyết has his sculptures displayed in parks in China and Japan. These are all dreams and expectation for painters nationwide," said artist and journalist Đinh Quang Tình.

"Their sister Trang has special style with the way she uses colours. As far as I know, few Vietnamese artists have held as many exhibitions abroad as she has. Her style was so impressive that a collector purchased all of her works of an exhibition several years ago. It is so admirable!"

Meanwhile Dr Trần Ngọc Diễn, director of the UNESCO Centre for Research and Connection of Vietnamese Heritage, said: "Three individuals. Three distinct personalities. Three artistic languages. Three journeys continuing a family legacy.

"Hưng chooses the languages ​​of painting and sculpture, while linking art with education and visual thinking. Thuyết expands her creative scope from visual forms to poetry, moving from shapes to language and contemplation. Trang reimagines memories of Hà Nội and her experiences bridging Việt Nam and Europe," he told Việt Nam News.

The exhibition will be open for public until October 7 at the Việt Nam Fine Art Museum, No 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. — VNS