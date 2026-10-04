World Cultural Festival honoured at Bùi Xuân Phái Awards

HÀ NỘI — The World Cultural Festival was honoured at the 19th Bùi Xuân Phái – For the Love of Hà Nội Awards ceremony, held at the Temple of Literature.

The awards have been presented annually by the Vietnam News Agency’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Culture & Sport) daily since 2008 to honour individuals and organisations for their contributions to the capital’s cultural and artistic life.

Named after renowned painter Bùi Xuân Phái (1920–88), whose iconic paintings of Hà Nội gained international recognition, the awards recognise works, ideas and initiatives that reflect the love and creativity inspired by the capital.

The first Hà Nội World Cultural Festival, held in 2025 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hà Nội People’s Committee, was organised in response to Politburo Resolution 59, issued in January 2025, on international integration in the new context.

The large-scale event helped make Hà Nội a meeting point for cultures around the world. Through art exhibitions, international music performances and culinary exchanges, it brought local residents and international visitors together, fostering greater understanding and closer ties.

Its success laid a strong foundation for developing the festival into an annual cultural diplomacy event.

“From the outset, we saw the first Hà Nội World Cultural Festival as a fresh and innovative initiative that would add a new dimension to the capital’s cultural exchange and help unlock its considerable potential,” said Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, editor-in-chief of Thể Thao & Văn Hóa and head of the awards’ organising board.

The World Cultural Festival and the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of the Temple of Literature-Imperial Academy were both honoured with the Bùi Xuân Phái Award for Good Deeds.

The centre has organised a series of activities to mark the 950th anniversary of the Temple of Literature-Imperial Academy.

Other categories include the Bùi Xuân Phái Award for Works, the Bùi Xuân Phái Award for Ideas and the Grand Prize.

Poet Bằng Việt received the Grand Prize for his long and dedicated contribution to the capital’s literature, arts and culture. He said that Hà Nội was not only a source of poetic inspiration but also a cultural and historical space closely woven into his life and career.

Việt has written around 30 poems about Hà Nội, capturing his enduring affection for the capital and his reflections on its changing times. Beyond poetry, he has devoted years to researching Thăng Long’s history and culture, seeking deeper insights into its heritage, people and historical development.

He has also played an active role in organising and managing literary and artistic activities, using his various positions to propose initiatives and make practical contributions to the capital’s cultural life.

The Bùi Xuân Phái Award for Works went to artist Thành Chương for his series of paintings on Long Biên Bridge and to the Hà Nội Cải Lương Theatre for its production of Người Con Gái Hà Thành (The Daughter of Hà Nội).

The Bùi Xuân Phái Award for Ideas was presented to Cầu Giấy Ward’s pilot project to develop a cultural space and pedestrian street on Thành Thái Street.

Over 19 editions, the awards have recognised more than 170 authors, works, ideas and initiatives, with over 75 awards presented, including 17 Grand Prizes honouring prominent figures such as Nguyễn Vinh Phúc, Tô Hoài, Phú Quang, Đặng Nhật Minh, Hoàng Đạo Kính and Trần Tiến.

The awards have become a meaningful cultural initiative, recognising contributions to the capital across artistic creation, heritage conservation and contemporary cultural life. — VNS