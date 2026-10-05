Japanese orchestra brings classical favourite to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — One of Japan's oldest orchestras, the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra (KSO), will bring classical masterpieces to Hà Nội on October 24 and 25, offering audiences a programme spanning opera and classical symphonies.

Selected works highlight Mozart’s clarity, dramatic character and distinctive appeal.

The concert will also feature Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No 2. Following the dramatic opera excerpts, the symphony will offer audiences a more expansive and intimate soundscape, while showcasing the depth of Brahms’ musical ideas.

Conductor Gen Ohta leads the orchestra, joined by two Japanese vocalists: soprano Michiko Hariu and tenor Kohei Yamamoto.

Born in Sapporo in 1994, Ohta studied conducting at Tokyo University of the Arts, where he completed a master’s programme. In 2015, he won second prize and the Audience Award at the 17th Tokyo International Music Competition for Conducting. He became principal conductor of the orchestra in April 2024.

Soprano Michiko Hariu trained in Japan and pursued further studies in Rome. She won First Prize at the 2nd Fujisawa Opera Competition and Special Prize at International Santa Margherita Ligure International Vocal Competition.

One of the most remarkable Japanese tenors in Japan, Yamamoto graduated from the vocal music department of Milan Conservatory. He made his debut as the leading role in Don Carlo.

Founded in 1953 in Fukuoka, in addition to subscription concerts and Orchestra Masterpiece in the Afternoon at ACROS Fukuoka Symphony Hall and Classics at Tenjin at FFG Hall, the KSO also performs more than 130 times a year, including at school concerts and other variety concerts.

The KSO was awarded Fukuoka City Culture Award, Western Japan Culture Award, Minister of Education Regional Culture Award and Fukuoka Prefecture Culture Award. — VNS