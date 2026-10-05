Lâm Đồng aims to become high-quality tourism hub

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Lâm Đồng Party Committee has directed relevant agencies and localities to implement an action programme to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030.

The move is part of the province's efforts to tap its substantial tourism potential and advantages following the boundary merger with neighbouring provinces of Đắc Nông and Bình Thuận, while implementing Politburo Resolution 26, issued on August 22, 2026, on developing Việt Nam's tourism industry into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.

Lâm Đồng aims to develop tourism as a high-quality, green and sustainable sector with a strong cultural identity and high added value, positioning the province as one of the country's and the region's leading tourism hubs with renowned, branded destinations.

The province will seek to attract large-scale tourism and service projects capable of generating spillover effects across other sectors, creating momentum for economic growth, innovation and sustainable development, while increasing tourism's contribution to the economy.

The strategy is also expected to promote the image of Lâm Đồng's destinations and people, as well as its reputation and soft power domestically and internationally.

By 2030, tourism is expected to become a spearhead economic sector in Lâm Đồng, with the province striving to rank among the country's leading localities in terms of tourism scale and growth.

Tourism is targeted to contribute around 12 per cent directly to the province's GRDP, while tourist arrivals are expected to grow by 13–14 per cent annually on average.

The province aims to welcome around 40 million visitors, including approximately 36.6 million domestic visitors and at least 3.4 million international visitors.

The province is expected to have around 75,000 tourist accommodation rooms, with three- to five-star facilities accounting for about 25 per cent. It also aims to develop eight to 10 provincial-level tourism areas and create around 47,000 direct jobs in the tourism sector.

Green targets

At least 80 per cent of key tourism areas and attractions are expected to meet green tourism standards. Several pilot tourism models targeting net-zero emissions will also be developed in Mũi Né, Đà Lạt and Tà Đùng.

By 2045, Lâm Đồng aims to become one of the high-quality tourism hubs in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, following a modern and sustainable development model and affirming tourism's role as a driving force for the provincial economy.

Tourist arrivals and tourism's direct contribution to economic growth are targeted to grow at rates above the national average of 14–15 per cent, while international arrivals are expected to reach around 5.3 million by 2045.

To achieve these targets, the provincial Party Committee has asked relevant agencies to coordinate with competent authorities to improve visa policies and immigration procedures and facilitate international tourist arrivals to Lâm Đồng via Liên Khương International Airport, Phan Thiết Airport and other points of entry, while ensuring national defence, security, sovereignty and national interests and acting within their authority.

Relevant agencies have also been instructed to improve infrastructure to support tourism development, particularly inter-regional transport networks and key expressways.

Better connections

National Highways 28, 27 and 55 and coastal roads will also be upgraded, while Phan Thiết Airport's civil aviation facilities are expected to be put into operation in 2028.

Relevant agencies will coordinate the implementation of the North-South high-speed railway project through the province and develop rest stops along road routes to support tourism.

The province will continue developing tourism infrastructure and building Lâm Đồng into a high-quality tourism hub with renowned and well-established destinations.

Authorities will focus on removing obstacles and accelerating tourism projects facing difficulties, while resolving stalled projects to help attract investment.

The province also plans to develop seaports and inland waterway ports, gradually establishing an intra-provincial and international transport network.

Relevant agencies will allocate space for marine economic development linked to marine tourism, invest in comprehensive coastal infrastructure to attract investment, and work towards establishing a special economic zone in Lâm Đồng.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province welcomed more than 16.5 million visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year. Tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ45.6 trillion (US$1.8 billion), up more than 22 per cent year-on-year.

The positive results were attributed to measures to restore and develop tourism, with promotion and marketing activities carried out in a coordinated and modern manner, alongside greater use of digital technology and expanded domestic and international cooperation.

The organisation of major cultural and artistic programmes linked to tourism stimulus campaigns has also helped enhance the image of Lâm Đồng as a tourism destination. — VNS