Malaysian tourist rescued after falling into 10-metre-deep hole in Đà Lạt

LÂM ĐỒNG — A 40-year-old Malaysian woman was rescued after falling into a 10m deep hole while hiking in Đà Lạt, the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, on Sunday.

Local authorities said the incident occurred at around 5.45am in Hòn Bồ mountain area of Lâm Viên–Đà Lạt Ward, when the woman, identified by her initials G.S.W., was hiking in the area and fell into a hole, said to be part of an abandoned mining site, about 70cm in diametre.

She became trapped inside the hole, the others in the hiking group tried to pull her out but to no avail. Local authorities were called and decided to launch an emergency rescue operation.

Lâm Viên–Đà Lạt Ward police coordinated with local forces and the Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police Division of Lâm Đồng Provincial Police to aid the tourist.

Rescuers successfully brought the woman out of the hole at around 7.15am and took her to Lâm Đồng General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Initial information indicated that she had sustained an injury to her right ankle. She received first aid before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

Hòn Bồ Mountain, near Thái Phiên flower village in Đà Lạt, is a popular destination for hiking, cloud hunting and photography, attracting both local residents and tourists.

The mountain offers scenic views towards Đà Lạt's city centre, particularly in the early morning. However, spontaneous hiking and sightseeing in the area can pose safety risks, especially for visitors unfamiliar with the local terrain.

Authorities have advised that visitors exercise caution when exploring mountainous areas and avoid hiking independently in locations where the terrain and potential hazards are unfamiliar. — VNS