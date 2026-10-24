Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits Hội An Ancient Town

HỘI AN — As part of his official visit to Việt Nam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Donald Tusk and a high-ranking Polish delegation visited Hội An Ancient Town in Đà Nẵng City.

The visit included a stop at the monument to Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, the Polish architect whose conservation work laid the foundations for Hội An’s recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Polish PM and his entourage were welcomed in Hội An by Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng municipal People's Committee, along with local authorities.

During his lifetime, Kwiatkowski made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the heritage values of Hội An Ancient Town, the My Son Sanctuary and the Complex of Huế Monuments. His efforts helped pave the way for Hội An and Mỹ Sơn to be recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.

He was also the first person to recognise the exceptional value of Hội An Ancient Town. The research and preparation of the dossier for UNESCO World Heritage recognition took nearly 20 years and involved numerous difficulties and challenges, but he never gave up. On December 4, 1999, Hội An Ancient Town was officially inscribed as a World Heritage Site.

He was also the first person to recognise the exceptional value of Hội An Ancient Town. The research and preparation of the dossier for UNESCO World Heritage recognition took nearly 20 years and involved numerous difficulties and challenges, but he never gave up. On December 4, 1999, Hội An Ancient Town was officially inscribed as a World Heritage Site.

Kwiatkowski's significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of Việt Nam's cultural heritage have become a symbol of the friendship and close ties between Việt Nam and Poland.

Following the commemorative activity, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the delegation strolled along the ancient town's streets, visited several cultural and historical sites, and enjoyed artistic performances held in their honour.

In a warm and welcoming atmosphere, large numbers of residents and tourists gathered along the streets to greet the Polish PM. Tusk happily shook hands and posed for commemorative photos with residents and visitors, creating a friendly atmosphere during his visit to the World Heritage Site of Hội An.

The trip by the Polish PM to Hội An Ancient Town highlighted the longstanding friendship and cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and Poland. — VNA/VNS