Kazik in the heart of Vietnamese people

HỘI AN — A wreath-laying ceremony marked the 29th anniversary of the passing of the distinguished Polish architect and conservator Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, famously known in Việt Nam as Kazik, at Kazik Park in the ancient town.

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland, Piotr Frieske, joined members of the local community in paying tribute to the man whose work redefined cultural preservation in Southeast Asia.

Kazimierz Kwiatkowski arrived in Việt Nam in 1981, leading a Polish-Vietnamese mission during a period of severe post-war hardship. For more than 16 years, he worked tirelessly under challenging conditions to safeguard the country’s historical heritage.

Thanks to his professional expertise and determination, iconic sites such as Hội An Ancient Town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and the Imperial City of Huế were not only saved from ruin but eventually inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Piotr Frieske said: "Kazimierz Kwiatkowski was a visionary who saw beauty where others saw only ruins. His legacy is not just in restored walls, but in the unbreakable bond of friendship between Poland and Việt Nam. We stand here today to ensure his passion and sacrifice will be never forgotten."

Kwiatkowski passed away suddenly on March 19, 1997, in Huế City, while still actively working on restoration projects. He remains one of the most respected foreigners in Việt Nam’s history, and his statue in Hội An stands as a permanent testament to the nation’s gratitude.

The people of Việt Nam in general, and residents of Hội An in particular, will never forget the priceless contributions made by Polish archaeologist and architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski to restoring the ancient town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and the Complex of Huế Monuments.

In commemoration of Kazik’s 20th death anniversary, local sculptor Phạm Hồng also created a statue of Kazik, which was installed at Kazik Park on Trần Phú Street.

Polish writer Jacek Zygmunt Matuszak introduced the book Kazimierz Kwiatkowski (1944-1997) – Memory of a special man.

Poland officially opened its honorary consulate in Đà Nẵng city to promote cultural exchange, investment, trade and education between the two countries and to strengthen connections between central Việt Nam and Europe.

Việt Nam is one of the top five trading partners of Poland in the Asia-Pacific region, while Poland is a leading partner in central Eastern Europe.

The Polish Book Corner was inaugurated at the University of Science and Education of Đà Nẵng, under the Đà Nẵng University, with support from the Polish Embassy in Việt Nam.

Approximately 145 Polish nationals have registered for temporary residential status in Đà Nẵng City. — VNS