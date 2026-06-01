All Ears 2026: a Việt Nam–Australia musical journey

HÀ NỘI — Mỹ Anh, one of the most representative young voices of Việt Nam’s new generation, and Australian singer-songwriter Matthew Ifield will come together in All Ears: Focus Australia 2026, a flagship cultural exchange programme supported by the Australian Government.

Since its inception in 2024, All Ears has provided an open platform for dialogue through talks and showcases, enabling Vietnamese music professionals to connect directly with leading Australian producers, artists, and industry managers.

The initiative has not only introduced operational thinking from a highly professionalised industry but also fostered common ground in the universal language of storytelling.

The year 2026 marks a turning point. For the first time, All Ears expands beyond its established format of talks and showcases into a four-day journey that combines performance, songwriting, cultural immersion, and professional dialogue.

It is also the first time an Australian artist will accompany a Vietnamese counterpart throughout the entire programme, signaling a deeper commitment to sustained collaboration.

From June 14-15, Mỹ Anh and Ifield will share the stage at Huế Festival, one of Việt Nam’s largest cultural celebrations. Beyond the stage, the programme immerses Ifield in Huế’s heritage – from the citadel and royal tombs to the rhythms of daily life – reflecting the belief that authentic collaboration begins with shared cultural experience.

The journey then moves to Hà Nội, where the two artists will engage in a Songwriting Session. Unlike the fleeting concept of a market-driven 'featuring', this session is designed as a genuine creative process. Together, Mỹ Anh and Ifield will walk through the full life cycle of a song – from the spark of an idea to its first demo recording. The outcome is not just a single track, but a living testament to how two distinct musical minds can blend into one.

On June 17, the programme culminates at VinUniversity with an Open Talk and Showcase. Up to 150 young music professionals will join discussions on industry practice and cross-border collaboration, followed by a live performance of Mỹ Anh and Ifield’s joint work – offering audiences a first glimpse of their creative synergy.

Through this carefully designed journey, All Ears: Focus Australia 2026 underscores the power of music as a shared language, deepening cultural understanding and strengthening creative ties between Việt Nam and Australia. — VNS