Cà Mau: Night tourism seen as key driver for local growth

CÀ MAU — Night-time exploration is increasingly playing a vital role in the development of local tourism, often described as a “golden goose” capable of boosting the value chain of the smokeless industry.

With strengthened resources following its administrative merger with Bạc Liêu, Cà Mau is now facing significant opportunities to retain visitors and stimulate economic growth through night tourism models.

The province possesses a distinctive ecological tourism system, featuring vast mangrove and melaleuca forests with pristine landscapes, alongside an abundance of renowned local specialties such as shrimp, crab and vọp clam.

In addition, the diverse cultural heritage of the Kinh, Khmer and Hoa communities – reflected in traditional festivals and rich culinary traditions – provides a strong foundation for developing night-time tourism products.

In 2026, activities at Nhà Công tử Bạc Liêu have helped encourage overnight stays, with programmes including acoustic music performances and traditional đờn ca tài tử exchanges.

Meanwhile, events hosted at the Công tử Bạc Liêu Hotel have added vibrancy to the local night-time economy. A recent Thai cuisine festival drew attention, although most dishes were creatively prepared using ingredients sourced from Cà Mau, offering visitors a fusion of international flavours and local produce.

Lê Trung Hiếu, general manager of the hotel, said the province’s culinary culture plays a key role in shaping its tourism identity. He noted that combining signature ingredients from Cà Mau’s forests and seas – such as ba khía (fermented crab), freshwater prawns and crab – with new culinary styles could create fresh experiences, particularly for international tourists.

He added that through a series of diverse culinary festivals planned for 2026, organisers hope to inject new momentum into night tourism and better meet the evolving demands of visitors.

Despite its strong potential, Cà Mau’s night tourism products remain underdeveloped. Culinary offerings are often limited to festival periods, while cultural performances are not held regularly. Efforts to attract visitors to night-time experiences at eco-tourism sites have yet to generate significant appeal.

Experts say that localities prioritising night tourism development often see more dynamic night-time economies and stronger growth. Under a scheme issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, several destinations have successfully extended visitors’ length of stay, increased tourism revenue by 20–30 per cent and created additional jobs for local communities.

Across the country, various models have been introduced, including pedestrian streets, night markets, artistic performances and food promotion activities to meet growing demand for after-dark experiences.

Tô Minh Thắng, director of Việt Thắng Travel Company in HCM City, said Cà Mau has ample resources that can be transformed into distinctive night tourism products.

He suggested that the province could stage evening performances based on local cultural stories such as the legend of the Bạc Liêu dandy, the humorous tales of Bác Ba Phi, or the origins of the iconic song Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang.

Developing such cultural shows would not only highlight local heritage but also enable tourist sites to operate at night, thereby increasing revenue.

He stressed that only by creating truly attractive and well-defined products can Cà Mau draw more domestic and international visitors and encourage repeat travel, while also strengthening connections with tour operators.

The development of a night-time economy is also expected to boost domestic consumption, particularly in sectors such as trade, dining, hospitality, entertainment and shopping, typically operating between 6pm and midnight.

Authorities in Cà Mau City are currently calling for investors and businesses to join efforts in developing this segment.

Looking ahead, night tourism is expected to remain a major trend both domestically and internationally.

As such, Cà Mau is being urged to take decisive and coordinated action to unlock this “gold mine”, creating new growth drivers, enhancing its tourism standing and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for local businesses and residents. — VNS