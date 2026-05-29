French duo Ojos to stir audiences at Huế Festival

HÀ NỘI — French band Ojos will attend Huế Festival 2026 on June 15, creating a distinctive musical soundscape for Vietnamese audiences.

Led by Élodie Charmensat and Hadrien Perretant, the group delivers an alternative pop sound in which elegant electronic production blends with intimate and incisive lyrics, creating a musical experience that is sensual, powerful and deeply emotional.

Since the release of its debut album OUI FUTUR, performed in both French and Spanish, Ojos has established itself as a prominent name in contemporary French pop music.

The duo explores the paradoxes of modern emotions with rare sensitivity, blending evocative vocals, pulsating synths and haunting melodies to create an auditory universe that is at once dark, fragile and intensely vibrant.

Themes of coming of age, love and emancipation unfold throughout the album with a maturity and boldness that give Ojos a distinctive and instantly recognisable artistic identity.

The band's performance will be a draw for Huế International Music Week 2026, which takes place from June 13 to 18 as part of Huế Festival. During their Vietnamese tour, Ojos will perform in cities across the country, including Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt and HCM City from June 16 to 20.

Vietnamese audiences will get a rare opportunity to experience contemporary pop that is both intense and sophisticated, where every note, every lyric and every stage movement creates a deep emotional connection with listeners.

Ojos is more than just a duo – it is an invitation into a musical universe where emotion, energy and poetry converge, offering audiences a fresh way to experience pop music through all its contrasts and evocative power.

Huế Festival is held under a year-round four-season format, with the Summer Festival set to run from April through June.

In June, Huế International Music Week 2026 is expected a major highlight for the festival, featuring performances by domestic and international artists at the stage near Quốc Học Stele along the banks of the Perfume River.

A variety of cultural activities will also take place during the week, including the Floating Lantern Festival, Huế Lotus Festival 2026, a photo tour, the Countryside Market Festival and the exhibition Journey from the Heart, which marks the 105th birth anniversary of artist Lê Bá Đảng. — VNS