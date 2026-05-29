Tourism revenue surges as Hà Nội promotes ‘Come to Love’ brand

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội welcomed an estimated 15 million visitors in the first five months of 2026, up 17.2 per cent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

International arrivals reached around 4.06 million, marking an increase of more than 28 per cent, while domestic travellers totalled nearly 11 million, up 13.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total tourism revenue during the period was estimated at more than VNĐ62.7 trillion (approximately US$2.4 billion), representing growth of over 20 per cent.

The positive figures came despite ongoing challenges facing global tourism, including geopolitical tensions and rising transportation costs, which have affected international travel demand in many destinations worldwide.

To maintain momentum, Hà Nội has been accelerating the development of new tourism products focused on cultural experiences, community tourism and the night-time economy.

The city has also developed a portfolio of 80 tourism products as part of its tourism stimulus programme linked to the campaign 'Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods'.

At the same time, Hà Nội continues to expand tourism spaces through new pedestrian streets and food streets in wards such as Đống Đa, Cầu Giấy and Từ Liêm, while encouraging the development of luxury tourism and resort complexes.

In the first quarter of the year, the capital welcomed an additional five-star hotel into operation. Several large-scale hospitality projects are also expected to open in 2026, adding nearly 3,000 rooms to the city’s hotel capacity.

However, tourism authorities warned that the industry still faces significant pressure. According to the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, conflicts in the Middle East have had ripple effects on global aviation, increasing travel costs and affecting the confidence of international tourists.

Long-haul markets such as Europe and North America have also shown signs of slowing since March 2026, while regional competition has intensified as countries including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia continue launching aggressive tourism promotion campaigns and incentive policies.

Despite the challenges, Hà Nội aims to welcome about 9.04 million international visitors and more than 27 million domestic tourists in 2026, with total tourism revenue projected at around VNĐ160 trillion (approximately $6.1 billion).

To achieve the target, the city plans to focus on developing tourism products that reflect Hà Nội’s cultural identity, accelerating digital transformation, expanding international promotion campaigns and improving service quality.

Major tourism events scheduled for 2026 include the Hà Nội Autumn Festival, the Tourism Gift Festival and the Hà Nội Tourism Áo Dài Festival.

The capital is also building a centralised tourism database, developing a digital Hà Nội culinary tourism map and expanding the use of e-ticket systems at tourist attractions.

According to the municipal tourism department, the city’s long-term goal is not only to increase visitor numbers but also to encourage higher spending, extend visitors’ stays and strengthen the tourism brand 'Hà Nội – Come to Love'. — VNS