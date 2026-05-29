Venezuelan youth honour President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy

HÀ NỘI — A group of Venezuelan students visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Caracas to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2026), expressing admiration for the Vietnamese leader as a symbol of independence, freedom and social justice.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ welcomed representatives of International Relations students from Santa María University on Thursday. The students are conducting research on Việt Nam’s history, culture, foreign policy and development model.

Sofía Rondon, head of the research group, said President Hồ Chí Minh continues to inspire young people across Latin America who value peace and national independence. She noted that many Venezuelans, particularly those interested in world revolutionary history, admire the Vietnamese leader for his modest lifestyle, dedication to the people and commitment to national liberation.

Rondon said that her group's study of President Hồ Chí Minh had revealed not only a Vietnamese leader, but also a figure whose legacy had inspired many nations in their pursuit of dignity and self-determination.

Another student, Valentina González, highlighted Hồ Chí Minh’s vision of national unity and reconciliation, noting that Việt Nam’s transformation into a dynamic developing nation has sparked growing interest among Venezuelan youth.

Soriana Martínez praised Việt Nam’s economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, describing the country’s Đổi Mới (Renewal) process as evidence of its resilience and development aspirations.

Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ expressed appreciation for the students’ sincere affection for President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people, emphasising that such sentiments demonstrate the enduring value of the ideals of national independence, peace and social justice associated with the late leader.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented the students with books on President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career, as well as publications introducing Việt Nam to support their research.

Việt Nam and Venezuela have long maintained close friendship and solidarity, built on shared historical experiences and mutual support in the struggle for national independence. Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez repeatedly expressed his admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people during his official visits to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS