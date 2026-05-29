Việt Nam strengthens capacity to combat fungi disease

HÀ NỘI — The Crop Production and Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and its partners on Friday held a workshop in Hà Nội to strengthen capacity to control and manage banana fusarium wilt disease caused by Tropical Race 4 (TR4) in Việt Nam.

The workshop was held in both in-person and online formats, feturing representatives of agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Vietnam, research institutes, universities, local authorities, businesses, industry associations, experts, scientists and banana farmers from key growing areas.

According to the Crop Production and Plant Protection Department, bananas are currently one of Việt Nam’s key export fruit products, with more than 160,000ha under cultivation and annual output exceeding 2.7 million tonnes.

In 2024, banana export turnover reached nearly US$380 million, with significant room for further growth.

However, the banana industry is facing a major threat from Fusarium wilt disease caused by the fungus Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. cubense TR4.

The disease is considered particularly dangerous and has already spread across major banana-producing countries such as the Philippines, China, Malaysia and Indonesia, affecting hundreds of thousands of hectares of cultivation.

International studies show that if not effectively controlled, TR4 could cause more than $10 billion in losses to the global banana industry over the coming decades.

In Việt Nam, the disease has appeared in many major banana-growing areas, reducing productivity, fruit quality and orchard lifespan.

Initial assessments estimate losses equivalent to around 0.5 to 2 percent of banana output, valued at approximately $1.4 million to 5.5 million annually.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment approved a technical assistance project in September 2025 titled 'Emergency support to control and manage Banana Fusarium Wilt disease caused by Tropical Race 4 (TR4) in Vietnam',” funded by the FAO.

The project focused on several key areas, including identifying disease distribution and damage levels, searching for disease-resistant banana varieties, improving detection and diagnostic capacity, researching antagonistic microorganisms and developing sustainable disease management procedures suitable for Việt Nam’s production conditions.

It conducted disease surveys and monitoring in major banana-growing regions, evaluated resistance levels of local and imported banana varieties, selected microbial strains capable of suppressing Fusarium TR4, and developed procedures for producing disease-free seedlings and integrated disease management.

In addition to research activities, numerous training courses and technical workshops were organised to strengthen the capacity of technical staff and farmers, while communications campaigns helped raise awareness about disease identification, monitoring and prevention.

Nguyễn Quý Dương, deputy director of the Crop Production and Plant Protection Department, said the project’s outcomes provide an important scientific and practical foundation for further improving Việt Nam’s technical procedures for managing TR4 banana wilt disease.

He said the department will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to strengthen pest monitoring and surveillance, research disease-resistant banana varieties and improve biological management solutions.

They will also expand training and technology transfer, and promote the development of safe and sustainable banana production zones for both domestic consumption and export markets, he said. — VNS