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Việt Nam, China teams show off fireworks opening fest

May 31, 2026 - 10:33
The host Đà Nẵng Việt Nam sparked the opening ceremony of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 by an amazing fireworks performance in telling a story of a rich nature in a heritage region on May 30th night.

 

Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam debuts fireworks performance in the opening ceremony of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 on May 30. — Photo courtesy of Trần Lê Lâm 

ĐÀ NẴNG – The host Đà Nẵng Việt Nam sparked the opening ceremony of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 by an amazing fireworks performance in telling a story of a rich nature in a heritage region on May 30th night.

The team successfully launched colourful fireworks in rhythm of traditional central coastal forks that have been preserved by local fishing communities over past centuries.

Đà Nẵng team’s fireworks show also featured environmental protection in building a ‘green’ future for young generations and the responsibility of conserving the ‘green’ planet.

DIFF defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China outclassed ‘Flower of the Orient’ performance by non-smoke fireworks technology with light effect technique in promoting ‘Jasmine’ artwork in the opening night under the theme ‘Nature’.

The host team launch colourful fireworks in rhythm of traditional central coastal forks in the debut of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival on the Hàn River. — Photo courtesy of Trần Lê Lâm 

The Chinese team impressed the local audience by playing Vietnamese melody of ‘Việt Nam’s Quintessence’ song composed by Nguyễn Hải Phong in the opening show.

The opening night of DIFF 2026 officially sparked a six-night fireworks festival from May 30 to July 11.

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said: “DIFF, under the theme ‘Đà Nẵng-United Horizons’, reflects the city’s aspiration of becoming a dynamic destination and a cross rendezvous of culture, creativity and innovations.”

The festival organisers, Sun Group, reported that more than 10,000 visitors filled up the Hàn River side on the opening.

The annual DIFF was selected as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia, a top travel media brand in the world.

The Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival defending champion, Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China play a skillful fireworks performance in the Hàn River of Đà Nẵng on May 30th. — Photo courtesy of Lê Lâm 

This year’s event has drawn leading fireworks teams from around the world including two teams from Việt Nam (Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam and Z21 Vina Pyrotech), the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China, two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics and Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks in two-month artistic light, art works performance and fireworks shows.

Chinese team set up an amazing fireworks play in the sky of Đà Nẵng during the curtain-raiser of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.— Photo courtesy of Trần Lâm 

Việt Nam Team 2 will compete with France team in the second night on June 6. — VNS

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