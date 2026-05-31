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Home Life & Style

Cẩm Thanh Coconut village adds fresh charm to Đà Nẵng

May 31, 2026 - 08:54
Just outside Hội An, Cẩm Thanh Coconut Village offers basket boat rides, folk traditions, mangrove forests and local cuisine in one of Việt Nam’s prettiest settings.
Many tourists take boat tours around Cẩm Thanh Nipa Palm Village to discover one of the world’s most beautiful villages. VNA/VNS Photos Đỗ Trưởng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Beyond the bustling streets of Hội An, the waterways of Cẩm Thanh Nipa Palm Village offer a slower rhythm of life, where basket boats glide beneath dense green palms and the sounds of river culture still echo through the breeze. Recently added to Đà Nẵng following administrative restructuring, the village has emerged as one of central Việt Nam’s most distinctive eco-tourism destinations.

Located about 3km southeast of Hội An and 31km from central Đà Nẵng, the village stretches along the banks of the Hoài, Thu Bồn and Đế Võng rivers. Combined with the area’s tropical climate, the waterways nurture a thriving nipa palm ecosystem rich in biodiversity and scenic beauty.

Covering more than 100 square kilometres, the village features historical relics, peaceful rice fields, traditional handicrafts and traces of what was once a fierce battleground.

Officially developed as an eco-tourism site in 2017, Cẩm Thanh offers visitors a blend of nature, culture and history. In 2025, Forbes listed it among the world’s 50 most beautiful villages.

One of the village’s most popular experiences is a basket boat ride through narrow waterways shaded by dense nipa palms. Friendly local fishermen paddle visitors deep into the palm forest on journeys lasting about 70 minutes.

Along the way, tourists can enjoy the fresh air while listening to stories about local life, traditions and customs, or hearing fishermen sing heartfelt folk songs.

Visitors are often thrilled by boat-spinning performances and races, showcasing impressive balance and graceful movements on the water.

During the trip, skilled artisans demonstrate how to weave grasshoppers, bracelets and flowers from palm leaves, while visitors can also try making the traditional crafts themselves.

Another highlight is cast netting, where tourists can watch local fishermen demonstrate the simple yet skilful techniques used to catch fish.

After the boat ride, visitors can sample local specialities prepared by nearby restaurants or family cooks, including crispy crepes, banana blossom salad and coconut rice.

For a deeper cultural experience, tourists can also join cooking classes and enjoy their own Vietnamese dishes amid the tranquillity of the nipa palm forest.— VNS

Both local and international tourists enjoy travelling by basket boat through Cẩm Thanh Village, an eco-tourism destination in Đà Nẵng. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm
Cẩm Thanh Coconut Village lies along the banks of three rivers with a lush nipa palm ecosystem.
It takes 70 to 90 minutes to travel through the village and enjoy exciting activities held by local fishermen.
Boat spinning performances and races entertain tourists.
Local fishermen demonstrate traditional cast-net fishing techniques for tourists. It is a graceful act that feels like a live folk show.
Local authorities have expanded the tourism area in Cẩm Thanh while reorganising tour routes and introducing a range of new experiential services.
A panorama view of Cẩm Thanh Coconut Village, a picturesque destination known for its vibrant coconut groves, scenic boat tours, and rich cultural experiences.
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