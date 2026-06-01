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HCM-City based national university offers up to $22,000 each to back PhD candidates

June 01, 2026 - 10:19
The Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has officially launched a major postgraduate support scheme, offering PhD candidates up to VNĐ560 million (US$22,000) each to boost high-quality scientific research and innovation.
Under its new 2026-30 VNU Excellence Graduate Programme, the Việt Nam National University-HCM City is rolling out substantial financial backing to empower top-tier researchers. — Photo Courtesy of VNU-HCM

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has officially launched a major postgraduate support scheme, offering PhD candidates up to VNĐ560 million (US$22,000) each to boost high-quality scientific research and innovation.

The initiative, officially named the "VNU Excellence Graduate Programme" (VNU-EGP) for the 2026–30 period, was approved under Decision No. 504/QĐ-ĐHQG signed on May 13, 2026.

Taking effect immediately, the programme aims to build an international-standard training, research, and innovation ecosystem while developing a premier workforce in science and technology for the country.

Unlike traditional academic models, the VNU-EGP tightly integrates postgraduate training with practical scientific and technological tasks, ensuring that students are directly involved in hands-on research.

The programme shifts focus towards an integrated "Training – Research – Innovation" model, placing research groups at the centre of developing students' capabilities.

By 2030, VNU-HCM aims to significantly restructure its student demographics, targeting a postgraduate ratio (comprising specialised engineers, master’s, and PhD students) of at least 30 per cent of the total student body.

Of this postgraduate cohort, doctoral candidates are expected to account for 40 per cent.

The programme will be implemented across the entire VNU-HCM system, open to both Vietnamese and international master's and doctoral students.

It provides financial support of up to VNĐ560 million per person for PhD candidates and VNĐ160 million ($6,300) for master’s students.

Financial support will be disbursed monthly or as agreed with the hosting research group over the standard duration of the training programme.

Beyond direct funding, participants will receive financial assistance to publish in international scientific journals, attend global conferences, and participate in academic exchanges.

The programme also encourages co-supervision and infrastructure sharing with prominent domestic and international research teams, alongside fostering ties with enterprises to commercialise research products.

To qualify for and maintain the funding, participants must commit to full-time study and research, ensuring they graduate within the standard timeframe.

Their master’s theses or doctoral dissertations must align with pre-registered scientific and technological research tracks.

In addition, students must meet rigorous academic performance standards, maintain a clean disciplinary record, and undergo periodic progress evaluations.

The rollout of the VNU-EGP directly aligns with national strategies on developing high-quality human resources linked to digital transformation and innovation.

Through this integrated model, VNU-HCM seeks to elevate its academic environment, boost international ISI/Scopus publications, increase intellectual property patents, and solidify its position among Asia’s top research universities. — VNS

 

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