Buddha’s birthday celebration highlights Buddhist values in step with the nation in a new era

HÀ NỘI — The Central Committee of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on Sunday held the Vesak Celebration of Buddhist Calendar Year 2570 at Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội.

At the ceremony, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the VBS, delivered a Vesak message from Supreme Patriarch Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng to monks, nuns and Buddhist followers in Việt Nam and abroad.

In his message, the Supreme Patriarch noted that 2026 marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the VBS (1981–2026). The Sangha will also organise provincial and municipal Buddhist congresses for the 2026–31 term in preparation for the 10th National Buddhist Congress, which will be held for the first time in HCM City.

He called on senior monks, clergy and Buddhist followers across the Sangha to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, contributing to the dignity of the Sangha while upholding the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism. On this sacred occasion, he urged Buddhists to further apply the Buddha’s teachings in their daily lives to help build a better society.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Phi Long, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, extended his best wishes to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, lay followers and the wider Buddhist community, expressing hopes for a peaceful and harmonious Vesak season marked by solidarity and fellowship.

Long said that under the leadership of the Party, the governance of the Government, the support of the National Assembly and the active participation of people from all walks of life, including significant contributions from the VBS and Buddhists at home and abroad, the country has achieved important progress across multiple sectors.

Economic and social development has advanced, national defence and security have been maintained, social welfare has been strengthened, living standards have improved and Việt Nam’s standing on the international stage has continued to rise.

He emphasised that Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently accompanied the nation throughout its history, making meaningful contributions to national development and helping strengthen the great national unity bloc.

Recognising the important contributions of the VBS and Buddhist followers to the country's achievements, Long expressed confidence that the Sangha’s leadership would continue promoting the tradition of patriotism, encouraging monks, nuns and followers to lead lives that are both socially responsible and spiritually devoted, while contributing further to national construction and defence in the new era.

He also expressed hope that the Sangha would continue playing an active role in people-to-people diplomacy and international Buddhist exchanges, helping promote the image of Việt Nam as a peace-loving, compassionate nation with a rich cultural and Buddhist heritage.

On Saturday evening, the VBS organised a procession of the Buddha’s relics through central streets of Hà Nội. The procession departed from Quán Sứ Pagoda and travelled along Quán Sứ, Lý Thường Kiệt, Hàng Bài, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Lê Thái Tổ, Bà Triệu and Hai Bà Trưng streets before returning to the pagoda.

The procession provided an opportunity for Buddhists and members of the public to pay respects to the sacred relics and offer prayers for national prosperity, social harmony and the well-being of all people.

Also on Sunday morning, the VBS Executive Board of HCM City solemnly organised the Vesak Celebration of Buddhist Calendar Year 2570. Meanwhile, the VBS Executive Board of Huế City held a Vesak celebration at the main ceremonial altar established at Từ Đàm Pagoda in Thuận Hóa Ward. The events attracted large numbers of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, followers, residents and visitors, who gathered in an atmosphere of reverence, peace and harmony. — VNS