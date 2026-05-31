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Why does building a nuclear power plant take over 10 years?

May 31, 2026 - 16:46
Việt Nam is restarting its nuclear power ambitions, but before the first concrete can be poured, there are still years of licensing, safety reviews, financing negotiations and technical preparation ahead.

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Economy

E-commerce platforms under competition scrutiny

The National Competition Commission said it would continue monitoring fee policies across the e-commerce sector and require platforms to ensure transparency, fairness and healthy competition while avoiding unreasonable burdens on sellers and consumers.
Economy

Top leader praises Singaporean investments' contributions to Việt Nam's development

As part of his state visit to Singapore and attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on May 30 met with leaders of major Singaporean corporations, technology companies, financial institutions and banks with long-standing investments and business operations in Việt Nam.

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