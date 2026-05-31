Why does building a nuclear power plant take over 10 years?
May 31, 2026 - 16:46
Việt Nam is restarting its nuclear power ambitions, but before the first concrete can be poured, there are still years of licensing, safety reviews, financing negotiations and technical preparation ahead.
The National Competition Commission said it would continue monitoring fee policies across the e-commerce sector and require platforms to ensure transparency, fairness and healthy competition while avoiding unreasonable burdens on sellers and consumers.
Viettel has honoured 20 outstanding individuals and teams for achievements ranging from high-tech research to frontline disaster response, highlighting the group’s push for innovation and digital transformation.
Under the programme, selected start-ups will have opportunities to work directly with LOTTE affiliates operating in Việt Nam across sectors including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, entertainment, logistics, technology and real estate.
Việt Nam, an emerging innovation hub, aims to build closer links with advanced research centres such as Silicon Valley and fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets, officials said at the GStar Summit 2026 on Friday.
As part of his state visit to Singapore and attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on May 30 met with leaders of major Singaporean corporations, technology companies, financial institutions and banks with long-standing investments and business operations in Việt Nam.
Việt Nam is speeding up the development of a 2020 forest boundary map to help exporters comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and reduce risks for key export sectors such as coffee, rubber and timber when accessing the EU market.
Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc urged textile, garment and footwear industries to accelerate the adoption of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and e-commerce to improve productivity and product quality, while expanding sustainable manufacturing practices that meet ESG standards.