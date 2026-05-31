Viettel honours top performers for innovation and frontline service

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has honoured 20 outstanding individuals and teams for achievements ranging from high-tech research to frontline disaster response, highlighting the group’s push for innovation and digital transformation.

At the annual Viettel’s Stars event held last week, the group recognised 10 individuals and 10 teams selected from more than 50,000 employees working across domestic and international markets.

Among those honoured was Nguyễn Văn Cung, a Viettel technician in Đắk Lắk Province, who helped rescue 40 residents, including 11 children, during severe flooding in November 2025 while also maintaining telecommunications services to support emergency operations.

Another award-winning team included engineers involved in developing a high-tech aerial system capable of operating over hundreds of kilometres. The project required years of testing and optimisation to synchronise thousands of mechanical and aerodynamic components and meet strict technical standards.

The award recipients represented Viettel’s key business pillars, including telecommunications, digital services, high-tech industrial research and manufacturing, logistics and e-commerce.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Tào Đức Thắng, chairman and chief executive officer of Viettel, praised employees willing to take on difficult assignments and operate in challenging environments.

“If everyone chose safety, who would take on the toughest tasks and go to the most difficult places?” he said.

“Viettel’s growth has been built by people willing to face challenges and persist with missions that once seemed impossible.”

This year’s programme carried the theme 'Technology Pioneering – Global Cooperation – Building the Future' and also launched the group’s 2026 emulation campaign focused on greater proactiveness, speed, boldness and efficiency.

Viettel said the honoured employees and teams reflected the company’s culture of adaptability, innovation and determination, while contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

In addition to cash rewards, individual award winners will receive overseas study trips or specialised domestic training programmes to further develop their professional capabilities.

Viettel’s Stars is an annual recognition programme honouring employees and teams that deliver outstanding contributions to the group’s mission of “innovation for people”. — VNS