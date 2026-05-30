SACOMBANK wins Sao Khuê 2026 Award, leads JCB card sales and spending

HCM CITY — SACOMBANK has been honoured at the Sao Khuê Awards 2026, organised by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) in Hà Nội on May 28, receiving a five-star rating for its “Open-Loop Payment Technology for Public Transportation Systems” in the fintech category.

This marks the sixth consecutive year the bank has received the award, reinforcing its strategic focus on foundational investment and driving innovation throughout its digital transformation journey.

SACOMBANK was also featured on the Vietnam Digital Technology Solutions Map 2026, a new initiative launched by VINASA to showcase the capabilities and maturity of domestic digital technology solutions. The map is expected to serve as a valuable reference for businesses in positioning their products while supporting policymakers in shaping the development of the national digital ecosystem.

In 2024, SACOMBANK pioneered cashless payment solution using open-loop technology for public transport. Integrated with Mastercard, Visa, and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas), the solution allows passengers to pay for Metro and bus services using bank cards issued by any domestic or foreign bank, VietQR, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, or e-wallets.

HCM City’s metro system currently records a cashless payment rate of more than 90 per cent across automatic ticket vending machines to online ticket purchases.

The adoption of open-loop payment technology helps shorten transaction times, improve security and enhance passenger convenience, while encouraging cashless payments and greater use of public transport. SACOMBANK plans to expand connectivity with JCB, American Express and UnionPay, and extend the solution to other public transport modes.

Leading JCB card transactions in Việt Nam

Aso on May 28, SACOMBANK received two major awards from JCB: Merchant Sales Leadership 2025 and Spending Leadership 2025 at the JCB Vietnam Annual Conference in Đà Nẵng.

The dual recognition highlights the bank’s strength in both merchant acquiring and cardholder spending. It also reflects SACOMBANK’s long-term investment in technology infrastructure, service digitalisation and customer-focused financial solutions amid the rapid growth of cashless payments in Việt Nam.

The bank has continued to strengthen its market presence by expanding payment acceptance points, collaborating with partners in retail, tourism, dining, entertainment and e-commerce, and investing in digital platforms and security technologies to provide safer and more convenient payment experiences.

Previously, at the JCB Annual Conference 2025, SACOMBANK was named Leading Licensee in Spending Volume (for eight consecutive years) and Leading Licensee in Merchant Sales Volume (for four consecutive years).

This continuous recognition not only affirms the strong performance of SACOMBANK’s card business but also reflects Việt Nam’s accelerating shift toward digital payments. The bank said it will continue expanding cooperation with JCB, diversifying products and enhancing customer experiences to meet growing demand for more modern, flexible and personalised payment solutions. — VNS