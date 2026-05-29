VSIP receives five investment registration certificates

SINGAPORE — The Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) joint venture on Friday announced that it has been granted investment registration certificates for the development of five additional industrial parks across Việt Nam.

The award ceremony took place in the presence of General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, during the Vietnamese State visit to Singapore.

Under the newly approved investment plan, the VSIP joint venture will develop five new industrial parks in Hải Phòng, Nghệ An, Huế, Hà Nam and HCM City.

The five projects include Vĩnh Lập Industrial Park (VSIP IV Bình Dương) in HCM City; Hà Nam High-Tech Park (VSIP Hà Nam) in Ninh Bình Province, Tiên Lãng 2 Industrial Park (VSIP Hải Phòng II) in Hải Phòng City, Thọ Lộc Industrial Park – Phase 2 (VSIP Nghệ An IV) in Nghệ An Province and VSIP Huế Industrial Park in Huế City.

These licenses propel the VSIP network to 26 projects nationwide, marking a significant stride toward the '30 by 30' goal — a strategic vision to reach 30 developments in time for VSIP’s 30th nniversary in 2026, as envisioned by the leaders of both governments.

At the Việt Nam – Singapore Tech Connect Forum in Singapore on Friday, VSIP introduced the VSIP 2.0 model, signalling a strategic shift toward higher-value, innovation-driven ecosystems.

A defining feature of VSIP 2.0 is the activation of the triple-helix model, which synchronises the efforts of Government, academia, and industry. By bridging the gap between research-linked commercialisation and industrial application, VSIP 2.0 ensures that tenants are not merely competing on cost but are integrated into a future-ready talent and technology pipeline.

This vision was translated into immediate action at the forum through the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Luxshare and Coherent. These partnerships reflect the triple-helix in motion - combining smart industrial operations with digital transformation and innovation-led manufacturing to build a fully integrated, rather than fragmented, industrial landscape.

As international markets adopt stricter requirements such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), ESG standards, and net-zero targets, VSIP has proactively advanced its industrial ecosystem.

Since 2023, smart industrial park models featuring integrated management solutions have been deployed, notably at VSIP III Bình Dương.

Today, VSIP is further accelerating its transition toward the VSIP 2.0 vision, offering a differentiated portfolio that meets diverse industry requirements and long-term sustainability ambitions. — VNS