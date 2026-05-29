Asia to drive future of food demand and innovation: Thai PM

By Thu Trà

BANGKOK — Asia will play a central role in shaping future global food demand and innovation, and Thailand is ready to serve as a trusted partner in regional and global food security, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 in Bangkok, the PM said the food industry remained one of Thailand’s key economic strengths.

Thailand has earned international recognition as the 'Kitchen of the World', but is now moving beyond that role to become a hub for future food by integrating innovation, sustainability, health and trust, he said.

The PM said Thailand was also recognised globally as a reliable source of safe and high-quality food products.

“Our strengths lie not only in our abundant agricultural resources and rich biodiversity, but also in our strong production ecosystem, international standards and ability to create added value through advanced innovation,” he said.

The government is promoting smart agriculture, biotechnology, functional foods, alternative proteins, sustainable production, clean energy adoption, digital transformation and value-added supply chains, in line with the country’s Bio-Circular-Green Economy model aimed at supporting long-term sustainable growth, he added.

Against this backdrop, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 has become one of the government’s key platforms for advancing the food industry.

The exhibition brings together governments, businesses, innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, build partnerships and help shape the future of food, the PM said.

The event, the largest edition ever held, has expanded across all 12 exhibition halls and features more than 3,600 exhibiting companies from around the world.

One of the key highlights introduced this year is a dedicated hall showcasing emerging products, concepts and next-generation food innovations.

“The continued growth of this event reflects strong global confidence in Thailand and in the future of Asia’s food industry,” he said.

Industry participants said the exhibition’s expansion also reflects broader changes in global food trade and sourcing strategies amid economic uncertainty.

Global sourcing shifts drive expansion

Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Regional President Asia Pacific at Koelnmesse, one of the event’s organisers, said buyers are managing two simultaneous pressures: increasingly specific consumer preferences and more unpredictable sourcing conditions.

He said the expansion of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 reflects this shift, with the platform designed to help buyers discover and evaluate sourcing options more efficiently and clearly.

“What we are seeing globally is a stronger emphasis on sourcing and supply chain diversification. Businesses want access to a wider network of partners and sourcing platforms so they can remain resilient in uncertain conditions,” he told Việt Nam News in an interview.

He added that companies were expanding supplier networks to reduce concentration risk and prioritising markets seen as stable, accessible and trade-ready.

“The complexity of the current environment is exactly why platforms like this matter. When trade conditions are unstable, the ability to compare, qualify and connect with suppliers in one place, efficiently and at scale, becomes a commercial necessity,” Kuepper said.

Vietnamese exporters seek bigger role in global food trade

According to organisers, Việt Nam is among the top five international country and provincial groups participating in THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 this year, with 172 exhibitors.

Vietnamese buyers accounted for 17 per cent of this year’s hosted buyers programme, reflecting growing sourcing demand and cross-border trade interest from the market.

Trần Lan Phương, Sales Manager at I.D.I International Development and Investment Corp, said the company is showcasing a range of pangasius products at THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026, including fillets, sliced portions, whole fish products and packaging solutions for both retail and foodservice markets.

The Đồng Tháp Province-based company aims to strengthen relationships with existing customers, seek new partners and expand exports across the region, as it expects global demand for pangasius to continue growing in 2026 due to competitive pricing, processing flexibility and rising demand for sustainable seafood protein sources.

She said her company hopes to expand its international partner network and lay the groundwork for future export orders, while focusing on building long-term partnerships rather than short-term deals.

“As someone who has participated in many international exhibitions, I believe the greatest value lies in meeting clients face-to-face,” she told Việt Nam News.

“In international business, trust plays a crucial role, and exhibitions are where companies can build that trust more quickly. Many clients we first met at exhibitions have gone on to become long-term partners.”

During the exhibition, Vinh Hoan Corporation’s Moringa Noodles Salad has been named among 10 standout innovations already gaining commercial traction across protein innovation, fermentation technology and sustainable packaging, organisers said.

The plant-forward noodle concept is enriched with moringa and positioned as a functional nutrition product offering added convenience, according to the organisers. — VNS