Việt Nam takes major step towards sustainable business development: ILO

GENEVA — With technical contributions from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Vietnamese Government has approved a landmark national programme aimed at promoting sustainable business practices across the country’s private sector during the 2026–30 period.

In an article titled “Việt Nam takes a major step towards sustainable enterprise development with new national programme” recently published on the ILO’s official website, the agency introduced Decision No. 926/QD-TTg, signed on May 25 by the Vietnamese Prime Minister, approving the Programme to Support Sustainable Business for 2026–30.

The programme sets out a comprehensive framework to promote the development of a responsible and sustainable private sector – one that balances economic performance, social responsibility and environmental protection, in line with Việt Nam’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its net-zero target by 2050.

According to the ILO, the programme aims to support around 25,000 enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives in transitioning towards sustainable business practices, while also developing at least 20 exemplary sustainable business models. Priority areas include capacity building, digital transformation and green transition, ESG frameworks, circular economy model, access to finance, innovation, and public-private partnerships for sustainable development.

The ILO’s Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work project, implemented with financial support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), provided technical inputs, facilitated policy discussions and consultations, and shared international experience throughout the drafting process. The project engaged ministries, business associations, enterprises and development partners to support evidence-based discussions and alignment with international good practices.

Gulmira Asanbaeva, Chief Technical Adviser of the ILO’s Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work project in Việt Nam, stated that "This programme creates a strong enabling environment for businesses to grow in ways that are productive, inclusive, and environmentally responsible, and that is good for workers, enterprises, and Việt Nam's economy as a whole."

The approval of the new national programme reflects Việt Nam’s commitment to placing sustainability at the heart of its business development agenda and marks a concrete step towards the ILO’s vision of a future of work that leaves no one behind. — VNA/VNS