HCM City hosts innovation summit to boost private capital in strategic sectors

HCM CITY — More than 1,000 delegates from government agencies, international financial institutions, investment funds, technology corporations, and startups gathered in HCM City on Thursday for the Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital Summit 2026.

It was held at a time when Việt Nam is seeking to accelerate reforms to upgrade its capital market, promote innovation, and develop new growth drivers based on technology and the private sector.

Addressing the opening session, Deputy Minister of Finance Lê Tấn Cận said science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and private enterprises had been identified as key pillars for the country’s next development phase.

Việt Nam’s economy is currently valued at around US$500 billion, placing it among the world’s 35 largest, he said.

Its digital economy has maintained annual growth of around 20 per cent, among the highest in the region, while the innovation ecosystem now includes more than 4,000 technology startups and nearly 200 active investment funds.

According to the Ministry of Finance, foreign direct investment exceeded $38 billion in 2025, including a substantial proportion in large projects in technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and smart manufacturing.

Held under the theme “From policy to capital: Mobilising private investment for Việt Nam’s strategic sectors”, the forum focused on attracting long-term capital flows into technology-driven industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure.

Cận said his ministry is improving institutions and developing the capital market in a transparent and modern manner aligned with international standards.

It is also studying support mechanisms for venture capital funds, science and technology investment funds, and public-private partnership models to mobilise resources for innovation and strategic sectors, he said.

At the same time, Việt Nam is moving forward with plans to develop an international financial centre to attract major investment flows for infrastructure and technology projects.

The deputy minister noted that recent policy changes reflected a shift towards encouraging innovation, accepting higher investment risks and promoting public-private venture capital models in which the private sector plays a leading role.

He added that the Government is also developing more favourable legal frameworks for financial markets and startups, including pilot policy mechanisms and flexible capital mobilisation models.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng and representatives from ministries, localities, and international organisations also attended the event.

The summit attracted some major international investors like CDH Investments, Ares Management, DBS, and VinaCapital.

International organisations such as the Global Green Growth Institute and the United Nations Development Programme also joined discussions on innovation financing and sustainable development.

As part of the event, the organisers, the National Innovation Centre, the Việt Nam Private Capital Agency, and Do Ventures launched the Việt Nam Innovation & Private Capital Report 2026.

The summit also featured discussions on capital market policies for technology and innovation, and international experiences in developing national venture capital funds.

The organisers said the forum would help strengthen connections between policymakers, investors, and businesses, and support Việt Nam’s efforts to attract long-term investment into strategic technologies. — VNS