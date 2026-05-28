HCM City hosts International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo

HCM CITY — Thousands of products and cutting-edge technologies in consumer electronics and home appliances are on display at the Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

IEAE 2026 has brought together more than 300 local and international companies, showcasing products across 500 booths.

The event will provide a dynamic networking environment where companies can exchange demands and identify suitable partners through trade promotion activities.

It will offer an immersive tech experience while fostering business connections and expanding market opportunities for both domestic and international enterprises.

A representative of Guangzhou Ningda Electronics Co. ltd, said, “There are not many models of LED light speakers in the Vietnamese market. Our speakers come in a variety of materials and designs, suitable for parties and offering users a diverse experience.”

“We hope that Vietnamese customers will increasingly welcome our products,” he said.

The Consumer Electronics Zone showcases popular products, including Hi-Fi Bluetooth earphones, portable Bluetooth speakers, gaming devices, fast-charging cables, high-capacity power banks, smart chargers, mobile accessories, wearable devices, as well as advanced technologies such as drones and robots.

The Home Appliances Zone features practical small household appliances, including high-power induction cookers, air fryers, energy-saving fans, ionic hair dryers, multi-function cookers, juicers and electric kettles.

The event will host a series of business matching activities, specialised conferences and industry forums with the participation of associations, experts, enterprises, and leading consulting organisations in the fields of electronics, smart devices, and digital commerce.

The conferences and forums will focus on highly practical topics such as global electronics supply chain restructuring trends, digital transformation in the electronics industry, e-commerce for smart devices, personalised technology trends, and market development strategies.

The expo, organised by CHAOYU EXPO in collaboration with VINEXAD at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until May 30. —VNS