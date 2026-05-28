Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

HCM City hosts International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo

May 28, 2026 - 20:10
Thousands of products and cutting-edge technologies in consumer electronics and home appliances are on display at the Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

 

Visitors at the Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo in HCM City from May 28-30. —VNS Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — Thousands of products and cutting-edge technologies in consumer electronics and home appliances are on display at the Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

IEAE 2026 has brought together more than 300 local and international companies, showcasing products across 500 booths.

The event will provide a dynamic networking environment where companies can exchange demands and identify suitable partners through trade promotion activities.

It will offer an immersive tech experience while fostering business connections and expanding market opportunities for both domestic and international enterprises.

A representative of Guangzhou Ningda Electronics Co. ltd, said, “There are not many models of LED light speakers in the Vietnamese market. Our speakers come in a variety of materials and designs, suitable for parties and offering users a diverse experience.”

“We hope that Vietnamese customers will increasingly welcome our products,” he said.

The Consumer Electronics Zone showcases popular products, including Hi-Fi Bluetooth earphones, portable Bluetooth speakers, gaming devices, fast-charging cables, high-capacity power banks, smart chargers, mobile accessories, wearable devices, as well as advanced technologies such as drones and robots.

The Home Appliances Zone features practical small household appliances, including high-power induction cookers, air fryers, energy-saving fans, ionic hair dryers, multi-function cookers, juicers and electric kettles.

The event will host a series of business matching activities, specialised conferences and industry forums with the participation of associations, experts, enterprises, and leading consulting organisations in the fields of electronics, smart devices, and digital commerce.

The conferences and forums will focus on highly practical topics such as global electronics supply chain restructuring trends, digital transformation in the electronics industry, e-commerce for smart devices, personalised technology trends, and market development strategies.

The expo, organised by CHAOYU EXPO in collaboration with VINEXAD at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until May 30. —VNS

 

 

 

Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre

see also

More on this story

Economy

How Bắc Ninh can power the future Halal ecosystem

When the world hears the word halal, many still imagine vast agricultural landscapes—rice fields, coffee plantations, and seafood ports. For decades, the halal economy has been viewed primarily as a traditional, faith-driven food sector.
Economy

VN-Index falls for third day in a row

The weakness was concentrated across most of the market's key sectors. Financials, particularly banking, real estate, industrials and materials, all traded in negative territory, creating headwinds for the VN-Index.
Economy

Vietnam Dairy 2026 expands industry connections

The exhibition series features 250 booths across 4,000 square metres, with participants from countries and territories including Australia, Belgium, China, France, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the US.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom