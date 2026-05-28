Vietnam Dairy 2026 expands industry connections

HÀ NỘI — The fifth International Exhibition on Dairy and Dairy Products in Việt Nam, Vietnam Dairy 2026, officially opened in Hà Nội on Thursday alongside the Vietnam Ice Cream Expo and the Vietnam Milk Tea and Beverage Innovation Expo, bringing together domestic and international businesses across the dairy and beverage supply chain.

The exhibition series features 250 booths across 4,000 square metres, with participants from countries and territories including Australia, Belgium, China, France, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China) and the US.

Held under the theme 'Dairy Value Chain: Innovation and Sustainable Development', the exhibition focuses on products and technologies ranging from dairy products and ice cream to milk tea ingredients, food processing technologies, packaging solutions, digital transformation and sustainable farming models.

Organisers said the combined exhibition format aims to create a broader platform for business connectivity, technology transfer and industry cooperation amid growing demand for product quality, food safety and traceability.

Trần Quang Trung, chairman of the Vietnam Dairy Association, said this is the first time the three exhibitions have been organised together. The event has attracted major domestic and international brands and sponsors, including Vinamilk, Tetra Pak, Nestlé, FrieslandCampina, Vinasoy and Abbott.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, international representatives highlighted the role of innovation and sustainability in the sector's future development.

Johan Ndisi, ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam, said this year's theme reflects the challenge of how to grow — not only in scale, but in smarter, more resilient and more sustainable ways. He emphasised that technologies such as automation, digital traceability and data-driven production could help improve efficiency, strengthen consumer trust and reduce environmental impact.

Meanwhile, Rick Slettenhaar, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam, said cooperation between the two countries in sustainable agriculture and food systems continues to create opportunities for deeper collaboration in dairy farming, food safety and processing technologies.

The exhibition has also attracted interest from businesses in the food service sector seeking new products and partnerships.

Đỗ Ngọc Hưng, a representative of a restaurant business in Hà Nội, said he had previously attended similar exhibitions in China but was visiting the Việt Nam event for the first time.

"I feel this exhibition is much closer and more familiar compared to the overseas trade fairs I attended," Hưng told Việt Nam News.

"I'm also very optimistic because right after entering the exhibition, I already found two booths that really matched what I was looking for."

Hưng said his business is planning to expand its beverage and dessert offerings while also considering launching a separate beverage model.

"I came here mainly to look for inspiration and potential partners that we can cooperate with for production," he said. — BIZHUB/VNS