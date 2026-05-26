Up to 30% Visa offers for DIFF 2026 and Sun World experiences

“Chasing” fireworks and exploring Sun World at the best value yet

In just a few more days, DIFF 2026, named by travel magazine Travel + Leisure among the world’s top nine must-visit festivals, will officially kick off. As opening night approaches, many travellers are rushing to finalise their itineraries in the most convenient and cost-effective way possible. The “double promotion” campaign between Sun Group and VISA, the world’s leading electronic payment technology company, is therefore becoming one of the most attractive choices.

From now until July 11, 2026, in addition to the existing 20 per cent discount on DIFF tickets purchased through Sun World’s official website (booking.sunworld.vn) or via the Sun Paradise Land app, customers can receive an extra 10 per cent discount (up to VND 500,000) when paying with Visa cards.

To help visitors optimise travel expenses and extend their holiday experiences, the programme also expands benefits across Sun World services. Alongside the existing 5 per cent discount on Sun World tickets, guests will receive an additional 10 per cent discount (up to VND 500,000) when paying with Visa cards.

With this “stacked discount” programme, travellers can optimise their budgets for their entire journey.

Beyond enjoying one of the world’s most spectacular “light feasts”, visitors to Đà Nẵng can also step into a dazzling, fairytale-like world at Sun World Ba Na Hills. One of the highlights this summer is Sun Festival 2026, an immersive space blending art, cuisine, craft beer and Lumière Light Art, a completely new interactive light art masterpiece using advanced optoelectronic sensor technology that transforms every footstep and touch into vivid living artwork.

The biggest and most spectacular fireworks season in history

Returning with the theme “Đà Nẵng – United Horizons”, DIFF 2026 is considered the edition with the most notable changes yet. This year, the festival gathers 10 “All-Star” fireworks teams from eight countries and territories, including four first-time participants, promising some of the most exciting competitions in DIFF history.

The opening night on May 30 will begin with a showdown between the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Team from Viet Nam and the reigning DIFF 2025 champion, Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Co., Ltd. from China. Among DIFF enthusiasts, this opening battle is already being called one of the “most anticipated” opening matches in the festival’s history.

DIFF 2026 also marks a major stage upgrade, with a width of up to 100 metres and a total area of nearly 1,200 square metres, accommodating around 10,000 spectators, making it the largest stage in the festival’s history. One of the key highlights is the central lifting dome system spanning over 40 metres, the largest ever used at DIFF, standing more than 10 metres high and capable of transforming in under 70 seconds.

Notably, for the first time, DIFF is expanding audience experiences beyond a conventional visual performance. Through the Sun Paradise Land app, visitors can create digital souvenirs for themselves and loved ones by generating postage stamp templates and AI-powered electronic postcards with personalised messages, helping preserve memorable fireworks moments in a vibrant and interactive way.

With a series of upgrades in scale, technology and audience experience, DIFF 2026 is shaping up to become one of the most highly anticipated editions in the festival’s history.