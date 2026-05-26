Advanced technology applied to elevate spinal surgery

HÀ NỘI — Modern robotics and 3D positioning technology are being applied to spinal surgery, opening a new chapter in medicine with high accuracy and safety.

This was one of the topics discussed at an international scientific conference, themed 'Advanced Technology in Spinal Surgery', organised by the University of Medicine and Pharmacy – Linh Đàm Campus on May 25.

The event aims to update participants on the latest advanced techniques. It also provides Vietnamese doctors with direct access to technologies considered the 'gold standard' in complex spinal surgeries worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Professor Lê Ngọc Thành, Rector of the University Medical Centre, Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, said that the field of spinal surgery worldwide has witnessed remarkable progress thanks to strong interaction with high technology. The development of robotic assistance, 3D surgical navigation, and intraoperative neuro-monitoring systems is driving a major shift in modern spinal surgery.

“The development of robotic assistance, 3D surgical navigation, and intraoperative neuro-monitoring systems is creating a major shift in the field of modern spinal surgery,” Thành said.

Clinical practice shows that increasingly complex spinal interventions require absolute precision to comprehensively control risks and shorten patient recovery time. Against this backdrop, Vietnamese doctors are also gaining access to, mastering, and promoting the application of new generation surgical technologies in clinical practice, according to the professor.

He said that the technological gap between different levels of healthcare remains a major challenge for the medical sector. While opportunities for overseas training are limited and costly, bringing modern technologies to Việt Nam will help doctors access new techniques domestically, thereby improving the quality of treatment.

The event's professional focus was on three technologies considered the 'gold standard' in modern spinal surgery: real-time 3D surgical navigation systems, the Mazor X Stealth Edition surgical robot and the intraoperative neuro-monitoring (IOM) system.

Experts say that mastering these three technologies simultaneously is becoming a mandatory requirement at many major spinal surgery centres worldwide to enhance patient safety.

Associate Professor Nguyễn Lê Bảo Tiến, Deputy Director and Head of the Spinal Surgery Department of the hospital, presented a scientific report on the OLIF one-position technique with the Mazor X robot. This is considered one of the outstanding applications of robotic assistance in modern spinal surgery.

“Current robotic technology integrates many AI-assisted platforms, making surgeries faster, less invasive and more accurate," Tiến said.

"While not completely replacing surgeons, this system contributes to minimising errors and improving patient safety.” — VNS