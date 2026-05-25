Northern power firm urges energy saving as demand nears record highs

HÀ NỘI — The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has called on households and businesses to use electricity more efficiently as power demand in the northern region surges and approaches record levels amid the ongoing intense heatwave.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that since May 23, many northern localities have recorded temperatures of 37–39°C, with some areas exceeding 39°C. In urban zones, the perceived temperature can surpass 40°C due to heat absorption from asphalt and concrete. Prolonged high temperatures, both day and night, have driven a sharp rise in the use of cooling appliances.

EVNNPC reported that maximum power (Pmax) across 17 northern provinces and cities under its management (excluding Hà Nội) remained elevated over the past weekend, reaching 18,666 MW on May 23 and 18,387 MW on May 24—significantly higher than the Pmax of 15,940 MW seen in May 2025.

Demand is expected to climb further on May 25, potentially exceeding the 2025 record peak of 18,983.9 MW, logged at 10.30pm on August 4, along with a commercial electricity output of 393.09 million kWh. This suggests that pressure on the power system has arrived earlier this year and is intensifying right from late May.

In response, EVNNPC said it is mobilising maximum resources, strengthening grid monitoring, and preparing contingency plans to ensure safe, stable, and uninterrupted electricity supply for daily life and economic activities.

The firm has urged consumers to conserve electricity, particularly during peak hours from 12.00–15.00 and 20.30 – 24.00. It recommends setting air conditioners at 26–27°C or higher, using fans to enhance cooling efficiency, avoiding the simultaneous use of high-capacity appliances during peak times, turning off unused devices, and prioritising energy-efficient equipment.

In addition, households and businesses are encouraged to consider installing rooftop solar systems for self-consumption to ease pressure on the national grid during prolonged heatwaves. — VNA/VNS