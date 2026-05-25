Police arrests two over HCMC shooting that killed foreigner

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|HCM City police units during a crime-crackdown operation to ensure public order and security. — VNA/VNS Photo
HCM CITY — Police have arrested two suspects over a May 21 shooting in the downtown Bến Thành Ward, HCM City, that left one foreign national dead and another injured, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday morning.
Authorities are investigating and said the suspects will be dealt with in accordance with the law. — VNS