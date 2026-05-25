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Police arrests two over HCMC shooting that killed foreigner

May 25, 2026 - 10:13
Police have arrested two suspects over a May 21 shooting in Bến Thành Ward that killed one foreigner and wounded another, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
HCM City police units during a crime-crackdown operation to ensure public order and security. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Police have arrested two suspects over a May 21 shooting in the downtown Bến Thành Ward, HCM City, that left one foreign national dead and another injured, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday morning.

Authorities are investigating and said the suspects will be dealt with in accordance with the law. — VNS

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