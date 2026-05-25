Young people drive digital transformation in HCM City

HCM CITY — The younger generation across HCM City is asserting its pivotal, pioneering role in comprehensive digital transformation, driving the city towards a smart and modern metropolis.

On a busy Monday morning at the An Lạc Ward Public Administration Service Centre, a large number of residents gathered to submit administrative documents.

Nguyễn Thùy Chi, 57, a resident of the ward’s Quarter 5, was guided through online operations—including using VNeID, scanning QR codes, and making online payments—by Tạ Minh Chánh Đức, a 27-year-old staff member at the centre.

In less than an hour, Đức assisted ten residents, mostly elderly, in navigating the technology.

"I don’t know how to use computers, so having the centre staff help so wholeheartedly makes me very happy," Chi said.

Previously, residents visiting the An Lạc Ward Centre had to take queue tickets directly at a kiosk because remote registration was unavailable.

This led to overcrowding during peak hours, particularly in high-volume sectors such as civil registration, notarisation, and land administration.

Furthermore, coordination between counters was limited, and file verification was done manually, often resulting in errors, missing documents, and residents having to return multiple times.

Recognising these challenges, Đức collaborated with IT experts to propose and trial the "eGov An Lạc - Online Queueing Application".

The system coordinates cross-counter workflows, allowing flexible document allocation across sectors.

This ensures an even workload for staff and prevents bottlenecks.

The solution also integrates a pre-check checklist and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, which converts scanned text into digital data.

It sends automated reminders across multiple channels, helping staff prepare documents in advance and reducing waiting times for citizens.

A built-in monitoring system warns managers of overload, allowing them to adjust resources flexibly.

Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Nhung, Director of the An Lạc Ward Public Administration Service Centre, said that the pilot application had served nearly 186,000 residents in the ward, handling an average of 400 to 500 files per day.

"In April alone, the centre received and processed 3,886 files, achieving a 100 per cent on-time completion rate," she said.

Pioneering spirit in the community

Embodying the youth slogan, "Wherever youth are needed, they are there; whatever tasks are difficult, youth will do," young union members have shown immense responsibility in helping citizens adapt to digital technology.

In Sài Gòn Ward, the local Youth Union has deployed a community digital transformation volunteer team, helping nearly 30,000 citizens access online public services, encouraging cashless payments, and building "4.0 streets".

Trần Ngọc Trí, Secretary of the Sài Gòn Ward Youth Union, said the Youth Union would continue to actively participate in volunteer teams to help residents, especially the elderly, install and use tech apps like VNeID and the HCM City Digital Citizen app.

"We are also digitising documents and population data to support Project 06 on population data development."

Similarly, in Bình Thạnh Ward, youth union members eagerly guide residents through administrative paperwork during "Volunteer Saturdays".

Nguyễn Hoàng Đan Khanh, secretary of the Bình Thạnh Ward Youth Union, said this proactive spirit not only reduced the workload for civil servants but also made modern administrative services accessible to the elderly.

According to the citizen and business satisfaction index, the city achieved a satisfaction rate of 99.44 per cent in late 2025 and reached 100 per cent in the early months of 2026.

At the grassroots level, the city’s youth are bridging the gap between the government and the public, guiding citizens through the smallest steps of online procedures.

In suburban communes like Bà Điểm, Vĩnh Lộc, Tân Vĩnh Lộc, Phước Thạnh, Hưng Long, and Thái Mỹ, digital transformation has been tailored to daily life through models like "Community Digital Tech Groups" and "Digital Literacy Classes".

These initiatives have significantly enhanced tech accessibility for older citizens and manual labourers.

At the Bà Điểm Commune Public Administration Service Centre, residents are greeted warmly at the entrance by young staff who immediately assist them with their needs.

Among them is Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Nơ, a non-full-time staff member, who leverages her tech literacy to process files swiftly and help citizens reset VNeID passwords.

Local residents have noted with satisfaction that whenever and wherever needed, the city's youth are always ready to step up and serve the community. — VNS