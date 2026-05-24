Early-season heatwave grips Hà Nội as temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius

Hà Nội is experiencing a severe heatwave, with outdoor temperatures at times nearing 40 degrees Celsius. Residents across the capital have adopted various measures to cope with the scorching weather and protect their health and living spaces.
|According to on-site observations at midday on May 24, outdoor temperatures in Hà Nội exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. VNA/VNS Photos
|According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hà Nội experienced severe and exceptionally severe heat on May 24-25 due to the expansion of a western low-pressure heat zone toward the southeast.
|Authorities warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke, advising residents to wear protective clothing and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours from 11am to 4pm whenever possible.
|Ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers, street vendors and construction labourers were among those forced to spend long hours under the burning sun.
|Most people venturing outdoors were fully covered in sun-protective clothing, masks and jackets to shield themselves from the heat.
|Most people venturing outdoors were fully covered in sun-protective clothing, masks and jackets to shield themselves from the heat.
|Authorities warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke, advising residents to wear protective clothing and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours from 11am to 4pm whenever possible.
|Temperatures in the capital were forecast to range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, with some areas expected to exceed 39 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels dropped to around 40-45 per cent.