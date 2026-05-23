Flights connecting Đà Nẵng, Moscow resumed

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng welcomed the first direct flight connecting Moscow and the central city on Saturday, marking the restoration of a direct air link between the two destinations after several years and signalling stronger tourism connectivity with Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Belarus.

The flight, operated by Anex Tour Việt Nam and Vietjet Air, carried 377 passengers. At Đà Nẵng International Airport, visitors were greeted with flowers, gifts and traditional Vietnamese performances.

According to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Đà Nẵng has recorded strong growth in arrivals from Russia and CIS countries following a series of targeted promotion campaigns in those markets. In the first four months of 2026, the city welcomed more than 142,000 visitors from Russia and the CIS, accounting for around 3.7 per cent of total international arrivals and up over 20 per cent year-on-year.

The growth reflects the effectiveness of Đà Nẵng's focused international tourism promotion strategy and the city's increasing appeal among high-end beach holidaymakers from Russia and the CIS.

Recent activities included participation in the MITT Moscow 2026 International Travel Fair, where Đà Nẵng was recognised as the "Most Outstanding Destination", meetings with Russian media and travel businesses, hosting inaugural flights from Russia and the CIS, and organising famtrip programmes for international tour operators.

Đà Nẵng has also launched its first international digital campaign on Yango, a major technology and digital services platform widely used in Russia and CIS countries. Through integrated services such as ride-hailing, maps, location search and digital advertising, the city has expanded its tourism promotion among Russian-speaking users. Tourism authorities reported a noticeable rise in searches, website visits and online engagement from Russia, with Russian now among the most frequently used languages on Đà Nẵng's tourism information platforms.

The summer 2026 season is also seeing significant expansion of charter flight services from Russia, the CIS and Belarus to Việt Nam. From April 1 to October 31, 2026, Anex Tour Việt Nam plans to connect 20 cities across those markets with key Vietnamese destinations including Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phan Thiết and Phan Rang, targeting more than 250,000 passengers overall.

For Đà Nẵng specifically, the company plans to operate flights from 12 cities in Russia, the CIS and Belarus between April 16 and October 31, including Moscow, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Khabarovsk, Minsk, Astana and Almaty. During the summer peak season, arrivals from these markets are expected to reach around 68,160 visitors.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thắm, Director of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre, said the increase in flights from Russia, the CIS and Belarus not only helped diversify the city's international visitor markets but also reflected growing confidence among international travel companies in Đà Nẵng's attractiveness and tourism capacity.

Amid the gradual recovery and restructuring of global tourism, Đà Nẵng would continue to strengthen its position as a safe, attractive and experience-rich destination for international travellers, she added. — VNA/VNS