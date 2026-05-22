Health experts discuss the latest trends in stem cell therapy

LÀO CAI — Health experts have discussed the latest trends in stem cell treatment at a scientific forum held as part of the annual conference of the Northern Provinces Hospital Directors Club 2026 in Lào Cai on Friday.

At the conference, experts shared that thanks to the application of stem cell therapy, millions of cancer patients worldwide have been saved through stem cell transplantation.

Mesenchymal stem cells were developed later, but research worldwide and in Việt Nam has shown significant effectiveness in treating the disease, bringing great benefits to patients.

In Việt Nam, research into the application of stem cells in many patient groups, such as stem cell transplantation for patients with congenital biliary atresia to avoid liver transplantation; application of umbilical cord stem cells for patients with cirrhosis; bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell transplantation for diabetic patients; stem cell transfusion to treat lung disease in newborns; and application of stem cells to treat age-related decline in health, has yielded very significant results, clearly improving patients’ conditions and prolonging life.

At the event, Director of Bạch Mai Hospital – Professor Dr Đào Xuân Cơ – said that topics presented at the satellite scientific session, especially stem cells, gene therapy and cell therapy, are all advanced medical fields that the world is focusing on developing.

“Although we are lagging, Vietnamese hospitals and research centres are now keeping pace with the world so that people and patients can benefit from the most advanced medical achievements,” Professor Cơ said.

The director of the Hà Nội-based public hospital said that to effectively develop new techniques such as stem cell therapy or gene therapy, hospitals cannot operate in isolation but must cooperate closely. He said that when hospitals collaborate on research, they will create a large-scale data system, publish in high-impact scientific journals and develop more effective treatment protocols.

Professor Cơ added that hospitals had reached a high level of consensus in promoting cooperation in research and application of new treatment methods and would soon propose to the Ministry of Health and the Government appropriate mechanisms to bring modern scientific and technological achievements to serve patients in Việt Nam.

Discussing trends in regenerative medicine in Việt Nam, experts said the current focus of stem cell treatment includes musculoskeletal, respiratory (ARDS), immunological, cardiovascular and neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease.

Experts said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many countries have approved stem cell therapy as a viable treatment option. Reports at the forum also highlighted a shift in treatment mindset from cell replacement to regenerative environment modulation, helping to optimise internal medicine treatment efficacy and expand clinical applicability.

Professor Ryo Konno, representative of the collaborative project between Mescells and Mt Fuji GX Holdings Inc, presented the scientific report Stem Cells from Research to Application, Updating Global Trends.

Konno emphasised the historic turning point when mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy was officially recognised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many international regulatory organisations, marking the transition of regenerative medicine from a potential research phase to treatment application based on clinical evidence and medical standards.

“The trend of stem cell production following automated processes and GMP-standard closed culture to ensure product homogeneity at an industrial scale helps reduce costs and increase patient accessibility,” said Konno.

He provided a comprehensive perspective on the developmental roadmap of stem cell technology worldwide, from empirical research, establishment of production standards, technology transfer, to practical clinical application.

The Mescells representative added that the company has set a plan to build a standard-compliant cell research, production and application system in Việt Nam, contributing to promoting the development of regenerative medicine in a safe, effective and scientifically evidence-based direction.

The Northern Provinces Hospital Directors Club Conference 2026 is a professional forum gathering hundreds of hospital leaders, medical experts and managers from northern localities.

The event is an opportunity for hospital leaders to exchange, share experiences and update information, especially guidelines and policies for the development of the healthcare sector. — VNS