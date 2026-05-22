Are foreigners given lenient treatment for traffic violations in Việt Nam?

HÀ NỘI — Foreigners who commit traffic violations in Việt Nam are subject to penalties as prescribed under Vietnamese law, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Exceptions apply only to individuals entitled to diplomatic privileges or preferential treatment under Vietnamese law and international agreements, the department said.

The department rejected claims that traffic violations committed by foreigners are not handled by authorities, describing such information as false and potentially misleading.

Việt Nam has become an increasingly attractive destination for international tourists, workers, experts and students, many of whom live, work and travel in the country. However, authorities noted that some foreign citizens have committed violations of traffic regulations, and in certain cases, resulting in serious consequences.

According to the department, misinformation circulating within some expat communities has suggested that foreigners are not penalised for traffic violations, leading some individuals to evade or refuse to cooperate with traffic police.

In some cases, violators claimed they were unfamiliar with local laws because they had recently arrived in Việt Nam, while others cited language barriers and deliberately failed to cooperate with law enforcement, authorities said.

The department stressed that all foreigners or stateless persons committing violations related to traffic order and safety are handled in accordance with Vietnamese law to ensure enforcement and public safety.

Exemptions apply only to individuals covered by diplomatic privileges and immunities under Vietnamese regulations and international treaties to which Việt Nam is a signatory. These include diplomatic mission staff, representatives of international organisations and their family members, as well as certain administrative and technical personnel acting in the course of official duties.

The Traffic Police Department urged foreigners living in or visiting Việt Nam to familiarise themselves with local traffic regulations and comply with them to ensure their own safety and that of others. — VNS