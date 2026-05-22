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Authorities warn tour operators over illegal migration through outbound tours

May 22, 2026 - 14:22
The tourism regulator has instructed tour operators to screen customers more closely and monitor groups throughout overseas trips as outbound travel continues to surge.
Two tourists check flight information on an electronic display board. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The National Tourism Authority has directed tour operators not to organise, broker or in any way facilitate outbound travel packages used for illegal immigration, unauthorised residency or undocumented work abroad, in a move to tighten oversight of a rapidly expanding sector.

The order marks the latest step by the tourism regulator to strengthen supervision of outbound travel activities, which have grown significantly in recent years.

The authority acknowledged that organised overseas tours have played a positive role in promoting cross-cultural exchange and meeting Vietnamese citizens’ growing demand for international travel, study and leisure.

However, it said cases in which travellers exploit such tours to illegally overstay or work abroad continue to occur, damaging the reputation of travel firms and affecting Việt Nam’s image overseas.

Under the directive, travel companies must conduct stricter vetting of customers before, during and after each trip and are expected to flag clients who show signs of intending to overstay or work without authorisation.

All tours must be operated strictly within the scope of a company’s licence and in accordance with its registered itinerary.

The authority also increased accountability for tour managers, licensed guides and group leaders, instructing them to monitor their groups throughout the itinerary and to coordinate proactively with foreign partners and local authorities when problems arise.

Companies are further required to brief travellers on the laws of both Việt Nam and destination countries, covering immigration rules, residency requirements, public order and standards of conduct.

When an incident involving a Vietnamese tourist occurs abroad, firms must work with Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions and report promptly to the National Tourism Authority and relevant agencies.

The directive also called on operators to regularly review and strengthen internal risk management procedures and uphold professional and legal standards in all international travel operations. — VNS

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