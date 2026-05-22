Việt Nam, China strengthen coffee cooperation, opening new opportunities in Yunnan

HÀ NỘI — Amid growing agricultural and trade cooperation, the coffee industries of Việt Nam and China, particularly in Yunnan province, are witnessing notable developments.

The opening of the second Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival in Baisha ancient town, Yunnan’s Lijiang city, has emerged as a key highlight, bringing together businesses, experts and consumers while creating prospects for deeper cooperation in coffee culture, technology and markets.

Coffee cooperation between the two countries stems from their geographical proximity and similar natural conditions.

Việt Nam’s Central Highlands are renowned for Robusta coffee, while Yunnan mainly cultivates Arabica beans, creating a complementary supply structure and opening opportunities for exchanges in production techniques and expertise.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China, Liu Haifeng, vice chairman of the pu'er coffee association, stressed that coffee serves as a cultural bridge connecting communities around the world.

Việt Nam is the world’s second-largest coffee producer, while China’s coffee consumption market now ranks among the largest globally, he said..

The two sides can promote cooperation across many areas, from trade and human resources training to professional activities such as competitions and seminars, as well as the development of distinctive coffee products.

According to Liu, coffee exchange and tasting activities between the two sides are also highly meaningful. While Việt Nam mainly produces Robusta beans, Yunnan grows Arabica varieties.

At present, many Yunnan coffee products still rely on Vietnamese coffee supplies, creating opportunities for joint development and cooperation.

Sharing the same view, Nguyễn Bảo Huy, representing Acom Vietnam, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Ecom Group, spoke highly of the cooperation potential between the two countries.

He noted that bilateral cooperation in the coffee sector has developed positively, adding that China is currently one of Việt Nam’s largest coffee import markets, with import volumes increasing annually.

In the coming period, the two sides could expand cooperation in areas such as coffee culture, coffee tourism, and linkages between Yunnan coffee and coffee from Việt Nam’s Central Highlands, particularly Đà Lạt, Huy said.

He also suggested promoting knowledge exchange for farmers on brewing techniques, quality improvement and brand positioning for both Yunnan and Vietnamese coffee on the global coffee map.

Huy also pointed to several challenges that still need to be addressed, noting that the promotion of Vietnamese coffee in China remains limited, with relatively few authentically Vietnamese-style cafés or Vietnamese roasting companies operating in the market. — VNA/VNS