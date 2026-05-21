Ireland steps up dairy trade promotion in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — In an effort to strengthen trade promotion activities in Việt Nam, Bord Bia (the Irish Food Board) – a government agency under Ireland’s Department of Agriculture – is rolling out a trade promotion campaign in Việt Nam this May.

A key highlight of the campaign will be Bord Bia’s participation in the International Dairy and Dairy Products Exhibition, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from May 28 to 31.

Lorna Allen, South East Market Manager of Bord Bia, said the event marks the completion of the first year of a three-year campaign promoting European dairy products from Ireland in the Vietnamese market. Following the event series, the Irish agency plans to organise a fact-finding trip to Ireland in June, enabling Vietnamese partners to gain first-hand insights into the country’s production model and research and development (R&D) activities.

Earlier, on May 12, Bord Bia took part in a specialised seminar on European dairy from Ireland, held in HCM City. The event brought together more than 50 representatives from leading food and beverage (F&B) companies and corporations in Việt Nam

At the seminar, Irish diplomatic representatives reaffirmed the Irish Government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties and supplying high-quality agricultural ingredients to Việt Nam.

Bord Bia is responsible for developing new markets and promoting Irish food, beverage and agricultural products worldwide.

According to statistics from Vietnam Customs, the country’s milk and dairy products import turnover reached US$1.44 billion in 2025, up 27.3 per cent compared to the previous year. Major suppliers included New Zealand, the US, Australia, Ireland and Germany.

Market research organisations noted that the Vietnamese dairy industry still holds considerable growth potential. Data from IMARC Group showed that the local dairy market was valued at $5.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $13.37 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 per cent during 2025-33.

At present, Việt Nam’s per capita milk consumption stands at around 27 litres per year and is forecast to grow by 7-8 per cent annually. — VNA/VNS