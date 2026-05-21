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VN introduces biometric authentication for e-invoice procedures

May 21, 2026 - 14:05
The Department of Taxation has introduced biometric authentication requirements for legal representatives in electronic invoice registration and updates.

 

A man is checking eTax Mobile app. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Thái

HÀ NỘI — Legal representatives registering or updating electronic invoice information will soon be required to complete biometric authentication under new tax regulations aimed at strengthening identity verification and reducing fraud in digital tax administration.

The Department of Taxation said on Wednesday it had issued Official Dispatch No. 3078/CT-NVT on the implementation of biometric authentication for legal representatives during the registration and updating of electronic invoices.

The measure comes amid increasing concerns over identity fraud in electronic transactions and forms part of broader efforts to modernise the country’s tax administration system.

According to the tax authority, biometric verification is expected to improve the accuracy of taxpayer identification while limiting fraudulent activities linked to impersonation.

Authorities said the department had coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to develop technical solutions for facial recognition verification.

The regulations apply to enterprises, organisations, household businesses and individual business owners using electronic invoices.

However, the rules do not yet apply to foreign nationals who have not fulfilled requirements for level-2 electronic identification under the Government’s implementation roadmap.

Under the new process, once authorities receive a registration declaration or a request to update electronic invoice information, the system will send a facial authentication request to the legal representative through the eTax Mobile application.

After successful verification, the application dossier will continue to be processed under existing electronic invoice management procedures before approval or rejection results are issued.

To complete the authentication process, legal representatives must have a level-2 electronic identification account on the VNeID application and install the eTax Mobile app. — BIZHUB/VNS

biometric authentication registration new forms of fraud VNeID e-identification app

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