Forum strengthens Việt Nam, ROK co-operation

HCM CITY — The Maekyung Vietnam Forum 2026 opened on Wednesday in HCM City, serving as a platform for Vietnamese and Korean businesses, policymakers, and leaders to foster deeper co-operation and create new opportunities for trade, investment, and technology.

With the theme "Korea–Việt Nam: Advancing Together for National Rise", it highlighted Việt Nam's role as a regional economic hub while promoting Republic of Korea–Việt Nam–ASEAN co-operation in trade, investment, and technology.

It brought together 250 Korean and Vietnamese business executives, policymakers, and organisations such as the Korea Federation of SMEs, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, SK Innovation, and VinaCapital.

Kang Kyungsung, president of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and a former ROK vice minister of trade, industry, and energy, said Việt Nam is a dynamic nation moving beyond ASEAN to become a key hub for global manufacturing and supply chains.

The country has proven to be ASEAN’s growth engine, with its economy expanding by more than 8 per cent last year, he said.

Việt Nam is the ROK’s fourth largest trading partner and a key economic co-operation partner, he pointed out. Following the Korea–Việt Nam free trade agreement in 2015, the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The high-tech and eco-friendly economy that Việt Nam aims to build aligns with the future direction of Korean companies. Moving beyond being simple production partners, the two countries are now forging closer ties and together pioneering future industries such as AI, semiconductors, and energy and supply chains.

Hồ Sỹ Hùng, president of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Korea remains the largest investor in Việt Nam, with more than 10,500 projects and registered capital of US$100 billion, accounting for 23 per cent and 18 per cent of the total, focusing on sectors the economy critically needs, such as processing and manufacturing, high technology, electronics, automobiles, construction, and real estate.

Korea has become Việt Nam's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in 2025 reaching nearly $90 billion.

Leaders of both countries have maintained high-level contacts in recent years, helping strengthen collaboration between the two nations.

This was demonstrated through the visits by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to Korea in August 2025 and Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Việt Nam in April this year.

The two sides agreed to strengthen co-operation across three main pillars: high-tech industry; sustainable investment with strong domestic business integration; and science and technology, particularly innovation, digital transformation, and emerging technologies.

These reflect the strong commitment of the governments and business communities of both countries to advancing Việt Nam–Korea relations.

The forum featured two panel sessions, including one on Việt Nam's investment climate, with presentations from representatives of VinaCapital, FPT, and Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Don Lam, CEO and founding partner of VinaCapital, highlighted Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW, which recognises the private sector as a leading force in driving Việt Nam's economic growth.

He said this has led to increased development of public-private partnerships and infrastructure projects across the country, creating opportunities for Korean investors to participate in the country’s infrastructure development.

Việt Nam's technology drive is central to this strategy, and Korean companies are well positioned to accelerate it through technology transfer and investment, he said.

Several successful Korean business models in Việt Nam were also showcased, including those of SK Innovation and NEO Silicon.

The event was organised by Korea’s Maekyung Media, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and is its third iteration since first being held in 2017. — VNS