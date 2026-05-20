Manulife Vietnam receives international ESG award for health initiative

HCM CITY — Manulife Vietnam said on Wednesday that its Choose Green for Health – For a Truly Healthy Việt Nam campaign has won an international corporate social responsibility award, recognising its community health impact and long-term sustainability focus.

The campaign received the Best Community Programme award at the Global CSR & ESG Awards organised by The Pinnacle Group International.

Launched in 2025, the initiative forms part of Manulife Vietnam’s broader effort to raise awareness of digestive health and the risks associated with H. pylori bacteria and digestive diseases, a programme that began in 2024.

Eric Khoo, head of the judging panel, said the campaign was recognised for its community impact, long-term sustainability and innovative implementation.

Manulife Vietnam has expanded the initiative this year through both online and offline activities and partnered with the Vietnam Young Doctors Association to provide more than 8,000 free health check-ups, bringing the total since 2024 to 20,000.

The company said its approach aligns with the longevity strategy pursued globally by its parent company Manulife Financial Corporation, which views physical, mental and financial well-being as interconnected factors contributing to a longer and higher-quality life.

Tina Nguyễn, chief executive of Manulife Vietnam, said the company believes community initiatives should create positive and sustainable impacts across the health, the environment and education sectors and quality of life.

She said the insurer aims to work with communities through practical initiatives in collaboration with employees, partners and social organisations as part of its broader sustainable development strategy.

The company also said it recently joined Manulife Financial Corporation’s global Impact Week campaign, organising volunteer activities in Việt Nam, including waste collection programmes, fundraising fairs and skills training at charity schools.

Under the initiative, the parent group contributed an additional 1,000 Canadian dollars (US$730) for each charitable activity carried out by employees.

Globally, the Impact Week campaign was implemented across 22 markets, involving 234 charitable activities and more than 21,700 volunteer hours, according to the company.

Manulife Vietnam, which has operated in the country for 27 years, said it has invested in community programmes including paper-reduction technology solutions, educational support for students and initiatives promoting gender equality and preventing gender-based violence. — VNS