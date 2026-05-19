Meet Australia 2026 promotes sustainable partnership opportunities

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised the Meet Australia 2026 on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation between the southern metropolis and Australian partners, helping implement the Việt Nam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the city’s sustainable development.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Lộc Hà said that building on the strong bilateral ties, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, HCM City has consistently viewed Australia as a close and important partner with significant potential. It has maintained effective cooperation with various Australian localities.

He described Meet Australia 2026 as not only a trade and investment promotion event but also a forum connecting trust, vision and action between Việt Nam and Australia, as well as between national-level cooperation orientations and development needs of localities and businesses from both countries. The event is expected to help translate cooperation potential in areas such as digital transformation, innovation, clean energy, logistics and education – training into concrete projects.

Hà reaffirmed the city’s commitment to continuously improving the investment and business environment, enhancing public services, accelerating digital transformation in governance and strengthening dialogue with investors and international partners.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường highlighted progress in Việt Nam – Australia relations across politics – diplomacy, the economy and education – training, along with both countries’ determination to further advance bilateral ties in all fields.

He noted that the event, held for the first time in HCM City with the participation of numerous businesses, investors and experts, reflected growing interest from the business communities of both nations in tapping cooperation opportunities.

Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird praised Việt Nam’s economic growth potential and bilateral cooperation prospects in climate change response, digital transformation, energy transition and trade.

She said the two countries hold strong potential for collaboration in infrastructure, logistics, agri-food, technology, energy and services, adding that the programme offered a valuable platform for businesses to expand partnerships, explore practical opportunities and lay the groundwork for a new phase of cooperation.

Meet Australia 2026 featured discussion sessions on promoting trade and investment between HCM City and Australia, advancing green energy cooperation, and developing a future-ready workforce through Việt Nam – Australia collaboration in skills and talent development. It also included business networking activities.

On Wednesday, participating businesses and international representatives are scheduled to visit industrial parks, science and technology centres, innovation ecosystem-linked industrial park models, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCM City and the Việt Nam International Financial Centre there. — VNA/VNS