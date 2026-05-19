Government negotiation delegation for international economic and trade affairs established

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc has agreed the establishment of a Government negotiation delegation for international economic and trade affairs.

Under Decision No. 883/QĐ-TTg dated May 18, 2026, the delegation will oversee negotiations and implementation of Việt Nam’s international economic and trade agreements, including bilateral, regional and multilateral frameworks.

The body will help shape negotiation strategies, policy priorities and roadmaps for trade agreements in line with the country’s economic development goals. It will also coordinate ministries and agencies during negotiations and advise the Government on issues arising during the process.

The delegation will coordinate ministries and agencies in implementing Việt Nam’s commitments under international trade frameworks and take part in negotiations to expand or upgrade agreements involving Việt Nam, including those under the World Trade Organization, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Asia-Europe Meeting, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and bilateral and multilateral FTAs.

It will also consult businesses and stakeholders, develop negotiation strategies to protect Việt Nam’s trade interests, monitor implementation of agreements, and propose solutions to issues arising during the process. — VNS