Supporting industry infrastructure map launched to promote global supply chain integration

HÀ NỘI —The Vietnam Association of Supporting Industries (VASI) on May 14 launched the 'VASI 2026 Supporting Industry Infrastructure Map'.

The platform aims to strengthen domestic supply chain linkages, increase localisation rates and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese manufacturers in global production networks.

Organised in cooperation with DTJ Industrial, the initiative is seen as a milestone in the development of a concentrated supporting industry ecosystem in Việt Nam, with a focus on building an integrated, modern and environmentally sustainable industrial network capable of meeting international standards.

The map is designed to help enterprises not only gain access to industrial land and manufacturing infrastructure, but also connect with supply chains, technology providers, logistics services and strategic investment resources.

Deputy President cum General Secretary of VASI Trương Thị Chí Bình said the association had pursued the idea of building supporting industry clusters and an industrial infrastructure map for more than 20 years with the aim to gather manufacturers of components and spare parts into concentrated industrial hubs to create integrated supply chains and production ecosystems.

She said Việt Nam’s supporting industry sector made significant progress over the past two decades, with some enterprises reaching annual revenues worth trillions of đồng and gradually expanding into international markets.

In the long term, VASI expected specialised industrial parks for supporting industries would be formed in Việt Nam where enterprises in the supply chain could cluster production and connect directly with customers and partners.

Lê Minh Sơn, a representative from DTJ Industrial, said that the infrastructure map was developed amid growing demand for industrial clusters and supporting industry ecosystems.

Logistics costs account for around 20 per cent of GDP in Việt Nam, putting pressure on businesses, especially amid geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions that have pushed logistics costs higher, according to Sơn.

In addition, most Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises are of small and medium-sizes that face difficulties in accessing industrial land and managing environmental, fire prevention and operational requirements independently.

To address these challenges, VASI has proposed the development of concentrated industrial clusters integrating shared infrastructure, logistics and support services under ESG and smart factory standards.

The model is expected to help enterprises reduce costs related to technical infrastructure, electricity systems, fire prevention, wastewater treatment, logistics and factory support services by between 10 and 20 per cent.

The infrastructure map focuses on key industrial localities in the Red River Delta region, including Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Hưng Yên, Phú Thọ and Ninh Bình.

It provides information on industrial land rental prices, available land, transport connectivity and industrial development orientations in each locality.

The map also introduces two pilot industrial cluster projects for supporting industries, including 72-ha Tân Đức Industrial Cluster in Phú Bình District in Thái Nguyên Province, and 75-ha Chính Nghĩa Industrial Cluster in Hưng Yên Province.

Nguyễn Quốc Khánh, VASI’s deputy president, said the map was expected to become a specialised investment and data connection platform for Việt Nam’s supporting industry community.

“It will help improve localisation rates, enhance competitiveness, boost exports and support Vietnamese enterprises in integrating more deeply into global supply chains,” Khánh said.

Phạm Văn Quân, deputy director general of the Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said most Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises would require only a few hundred to several thousand square metres of production space, while existing industrial parks are typically designed for much larger tenants, making access difficult for smaller firms.

The initiative could mark the beginning of a new generation of supporting industry parks in Việt Nam, he said, adding that these industrial clusters would not only provide land for production but also integrated ecosystems that are green, modern and internationally competitive.

Phùng Thị Thu Hương, Deputy President of the Vietnam Green Transformation Association, said the initiative was in line with global industrial development trends.

The new generation of foreign investment attraction was shifting toward factors such as integrated infrastructure, on-site supply chains, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, green energy and the ability to connect with global manufacturing networks, Hương said.

This required Việt Nam to quickly develop highly specialised supporting industry ecosystems capable of meeting international standards, she added. — VNS