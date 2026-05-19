WinCommerce ramps up rural retail push as revenue jumps nearly 29%

HÀ NỘI — Retail arm WinCommerce (WCM) of Masan Group has reported strong growth in the first four months of 2026, driven by an aggressive expansion push into rural areas across Viet Nam.

The company said it added a net 348 stores nationwide during the period, with rural-format WinMart+ outlets accounting for 298 locations, or 86 per cent of total new openings.

Northern and central Viet Nam remained the retailer’s main growth markets. The chain expanded to 2,696 stores in the north after opening 271 new outlets, while the central region reached 1,185 stores with 77 additional locations.

WCM said the strategy is aimed at strengthening its market position and increasing network density in key regions.

The rapid rollout came as the retailer maintained strong business momentum. Net revenue in April rose nearly 27 per cent year on year to VNĐ3.66 trillion (US$141 million), while like-for-like sales increased 13.6 per cent.

In the first four months of the year, total revenue reached VNĐ15 trillion, up 28.7 per cent from the same period last year. Like-for-like sales for the period grew 14 per cent.

According to the company, more than 98 per cent of stores opened since the beginning of the year have already achieved positive EBITDA margins at store level.

WCM said current results are in line with its 2026 growth targets and expansion roadmap. The retailer plans to continue accelerating store openings in the coming months under its high-growth scenario, targeting between 1,000 and 1,500 new stores this year. — BIZHUB/VNS