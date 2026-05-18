Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

India to ease export requirements for Vietnamese durian

May 18, 2026 - 17:48
India is set to ease export requirements by removing special import conditions and extra phytosanitary declarations for fresh Vietnamese durian, allowing the product to enter the market more smoothly. 

 

Farmers harvest durians at an orchard in Đồng Nai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — India is preparing to ease import requirements by removing special conditions and additional phytosanitary declarations for fresh Vietnamese durian, a move expected to streamline access to one of Asia’s largest consumer markets.

The update was issued by the Viet Nam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS) in its latest report on food safety and plant and animal quarantine measures covering May 1 to May 15 for World Trade Organization (WTO) members.

Citing India’s latest SPS notification, the report said the country is drafting amendments to its phytosanitary regulations for imported plants.

Under the proposed changes, fresh durian from Việt Nam would no longer require additional declarations on phytosanitary certificates and would not be subject to special import conditions.

The development is viewed as a positive signal for Việt Nam’s durian industry, potentially reducing administrative procedures and easing export flows.

However, the rules remain in the public consultation phase until July 3, meaning businesses are advised to continue monitoring developments closely before making major trade commitments. Industry observers note that waiting until the regulations formally take effect would help reduce the risk of last-minute policy adjustments.

India is Asia’s second-largest market after China, with a population of more than one billion. The prospect of Vietnamese durian meeting technical requirements under more favourable conditions is seen as a significant step forward, opening new export growth opportunities for the sector in the coming years.

According to the Customs Department, durian exports recorded strong growth in both volume and value in the first four months of 2026, despite not yet entering the peak season, alongside ongoing efforts to expand markets and strengthen branding.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Việt Nam’s durian exports surged by 230 per cent year on year to around US$222 million. — BIZHUB/VNS

durian export Việt Nam Vinafruit

see also

More on this story

Economy

Nghi Sơn refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of Congo crude oil

Diversifying crude oil supply sources is considered crucial for Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) in ensuring stable feedstock supplies and safeguarding domestic fuel supply, particularly as traditional crude imports from Kuwait have been affected by tensions in the Middle East.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom