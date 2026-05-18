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Bridge to culture

May 18, 2026 - 18:49
Through social media, the ‘Xin Chào Việt Nam’ project is reshaping how cultural stories are shared, helping preserve and spread the nation’s heritage. By blending tech with modern storytelling, the initiative is bringing traditional values closer to young people.

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