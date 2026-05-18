Bridge to culture

Through social media, the ‘Xin Chào Việt Nam’ project is reshaping how cultural stories are shared, helping preserve and spread the nation’s heritage. By blending tech with modern storytelling, the initiative is bringing traditional values closer to young people.
The imagery of áo dài, conical hats, Thanh Tiên paper flowers, and elegant sedge handbags set against Europe’s classical architecture symbolises the encounter between tradition and modernity, Việt Nam and the world.
The event drew enthusiastic participation from Vietnamese students studying at universities in Beijing and Tianjin, creating a vibrant atmosphere of exchange, solidarity and physical training among the overseas Vietnamese youth community.
Following two sold-out shows in Vientiane, Việt Nam's traditional water puppetry continued to pull in strong audiences. The 700-seat auditorium of the Savannakhet provincial cultural house was filled to capacity on both floors well before the show began.
A recent hantavirus outbreak linked to an expedition cruise ship has raised global attention on zoonotic diseases, travel health risks, and the importance of preparedness in an increasingly connected world.
The event will take place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) featuring a series of conferences, professional workshops, technology demonstrations, a three-day exhibition and a range of entertainment events.
With majestic mountains, vibrant ethnic cultures and award-winning community tourism models, Lai Châu is positioning cultural heritage at the heart of its sustainable tourism strategy, turning remote villages into destinations that celebrate identity, community and long-term growth.